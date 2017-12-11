Football

Raheem Sterling humiliates Ashley Young in Manchester derby with superb skill

Published

The Manchester derby was hyped up massively and it did not fail to disappoint.

Manchester City earned the bragging rights over their neighbours as they triumphed 2-1, but there was no shortage of controversy both during and after the game.

Jose Mourinho was clearly aggrieved that Ander Herrera was not awarded a penalty in the second half, and took his frustrations to his post-match interview as he blamed a great amount of blame on the referee for his side's loss.

But it has since been revealed that both Mourinho and Manchester United's players were unhappy with Man City's celebrations, and a scuffle between the two teams broke out as a result.

Mourinho allegedly had milk and water poured over him as he rowed with Ederson, whereas Mikel Arteta reportedly sustained a cut to his head after having a boot thrown at him by Romelu Lukaku.

Sheer madness.

RAHEEM STERLING DESTROYS ASHLEY YOUNG

Although most of the focus will be on what happened in the aftermath of the game, one of the most interesting battles on the pitch occurred between Raheem Sterling and Ashley Young.

Sterling has emerged into one of the best players in the Premier League this season, and Young had his hands full as he attempted to shut out the influence of the Man City winger.

But Young did not have it all his own way, with Sterling humiliating his opposite number with some outrageous skill in the second half.

With the Man United left-back quickly closing him down and ushering him toward the corner, Sterling produced a quite outrageous nutmeg to get the better of his man.

That was just one of the numerous times that Sterling got the better of his man and Young clearly had enough by the end of the game, as he received a late yellow card for a rash kick-out at the Man City man.

The 23-year-old is quickly becoming a fan favourite with the Man City faithful, and most expressed their great approval of both his skill and his strength at the end of the game on Twitter.

