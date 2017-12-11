So, the Champions League last 16 draw was made this morning and there are some mouth-watering ties to look forward to.

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain is probably the tastiest tie of the round, although Sevilla v Manchester United and Juventus v Tottenham should be excellent, too.

Another contender for tie of the round is, of course, Chelsea v Barcelona.

The two teams haven’t met in a competitive match since April 2012, when Chelsea went to the Camp Nou for the semi-final second leg and advanced to the Champions League final after a pulsating 2-2 draw.

The Blues had narrowly beaten Barça 1-0 at Stamford Bridge and managed to book their place in the final, against all the odds, despite having John Terry sent off in the first half.

Messi has never scored against Chelsea

That match also saw Lionel Messi miss a second-half penalty.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has, remarkably, never scored in eight appearances against the west London outfit. That’s his worst record against any team in his career.

He’s had 29 shots against them but failed to find the back of the net.

Chelsea fans, however, are very worried

However, despite Messi’s surprisingly poor record against the English outfit, Chelsea fans on social media are all convinced that he’ll finally break his duck when they face Barça in February.

Messi has been in scintillating form this season

Messi, who missed out on the 2017 Ballon d’Or to Cristiano Ronaldo last week, has been in scintillating form this season.

He scored his 18th goal of the season against Villarreal on Sunday night and, in the process, equalled Gerd Muller’s long-standing record for scoring the most goals for one club in the top five European leagues.

Messi has now scored an astonishing 525 goals for Barcelona - and will be desperate to end his long wait for a goal against Chelsea when the Champions League resumes in two months’ time.

