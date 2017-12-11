On Sunday, the infamous Merseyside Derby took place between neighbourhood rivals, Liverpool FC and Everton FC. Previous form was brushed aside, and a deadlock was reached at 1-1.

Throughout the tie, Everton adopted a defensive approach to block off any attempt of Jurgen Klopp’s men unleashing their attacking power – like that of what was seen against Spartak Moscow, during the week.

Allardcye’s men proved effective on the counter attack, securing a ‘controversial’ penalty decision, allowing Wayne Rooney to settle old scores. However, one particular ex – red couldn’t help but critic ‘Big Sam’s’ style of play.

Ex Liverpool defender, now Sky Sports pundit, Jamie Carragher couldn’t help but bite his tongue.

“If they drop any deeper, they will be in Stanley Park,” claimed Carragher.

With Jamie trying to say that the Blues are playing so far back they are half way to Goodison Park, the new man in the hot seat at Everton, couldn’t let that lie when it came to his interview on Danish television…

“Well, you get forced back – if Jamie’s listening. Jamie, if you’re listening to this.

“You get forced back by two things.

“One, is by the quality of the opposition and two, the failing of your players to play out correctly when they’ve got possession.

“So, when I see Jamie next time I’ll give him a lesson in coaching so he can understand it next time he’s commentating.”

The new man in charge at Goodison, Sam Allardyce, is notoriously known for keeping struggling clubs above water when it comes to the Premier League. The Englishman has saved previous clubs of Crystal Palace and Sunderland from relegation. With this in mind, it’s hard to disagree with his defensive stature against one of the most attacking teams in England.

‘I look forward to hearing it! #schoolofscience’, said Carragher in response to Big Sam’s dig.

A comical jibe back at the Everton manager in regard to the insulting of tactics. Despite Carragher letting his emotions clear in light of a 1-1 draw, it must be said that Allardyce secured a great point at Anfield. A team very much in recovery, stepping back up the ladder at an in form, Liverpool.

Can the ex-England manager keep the blues afloat this season? It should be done. However, a defensive set up is going to get the three points every week I’m sure.

