Back in October, and for the first time in over three years, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose reunited to become one of the best stables in WWE history, The Shield.

Since getting back together, Reigns, Rollins, and Ambrose have yet to be defeated as a trio, most notably successfully dispatching The New Day at Survivor Series, as well as The Miz, Cesaro and Sheamus on the Monday Night Raw before this pay-per-view.

This is almost like a reflection of when The Shield was last wrestling together during their previous run in 2014 when they defeated Kane and The New Age Outlaws at WrestleMania 30, The Wyatt Family, and Evolution members Randy Orton, Batista, and Triple H at Extreme Rules and Payback.

After this, though was the start of The Shield breakup, as this was when Rollins decided to turn on his Shield brothers and join The Authority. He attacking both Reigns and Ambrose with a chair the night after their Payback victory against Evolution.

The Big Dog spoke to The Times of India to promote this past Saturday's WWE live event in New Delhi. He was asked which of his Shield brothers would he pick if he was only allowed to chose one of them.

As you can tell by his answer, it seems the current Intercontinental Champion hasn't forgotten about the night The Kingslayer turned on him and The Lunatic Fringe, as he said: "Ambrose, no doubt. He didn't swing the chair."

The Shield has only had a couple of televised matches together since their reunion, so WWE isn't going to split them up anytime soon, but eventually, they will in order to push the strong trio as single superstars once more.

Since Rollins was the one to split the team up last night, and WWE is reluctant to turn Reigns heel as they want to keep him as the face of the company, many fans believe it will be Ambrose that will turn on The Shield and split them up this time around once they're finished with their current run.

When this will happen remains to be seen, but you would at least think they would give the trio another big WrestleMania moment together, potentially all as champions if it's going to be next year at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans.

