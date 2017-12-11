Carlin Isles, dubbed 'the fastest man in rugby', ensured his place in blooper reel history after an extraordinary error during the HSBC Sevens World Series event in Capetown over the weekend.

The American speedster will not want to be seeing many replays of the incredible moment he inexplicably dropped the ball when clear through on a run to the try line.

Playing against Spain, Isles demonstrated his remarkable pace when easily accelerating away from some despairing challenges, and on a jog to the line, and with the Spanish players long given up pursuit, astonishingly the ball dropped from his grasp.

Nobody watching could quite believe what they were seeing as the Sevens star suddenly seemed to forget to take the ball with him.

Isles, a former track athlete who has recorded an impressive 100 metres time of 10.12 seconds, took his embarrassing gaffe in good humour, reacting with a wry smile before regathering the ball and hurling it in the air in frustration.

The Capetown crowd initially stunned, laughed hysterically as video screens replayed the comical fumble of the American star for their amusement.

Remarkably, he did something similar on his fifteens debut for Glasgow Warriors a few years back.

He sometimes clearly runs too fast for his own good.

You can watch his catastrophic error in the video below.

Oh dear, oh dear.

Although he failed to register a try on this ill-fated attack, he was in devastating form for the Americans as they defeated the Spaniards 26-5.

He and his Eagles teamates eventually progressed through to the quarter-finals before being dispatched by Argentina, with New Zealand taking the overall title in a hugely enjoyable event.

The abiding memory of the tournament for many, however, will be of Isles' amazing drop that will ensure he will be remembered in blooper reel packages forevermore.

