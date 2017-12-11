Having finished second in their Champions League group, Chelsea knew there was a very good chance they were going to be handed a tough tie in the last 16 .

Prior to Monday's draw there were only three possible opponents for the Blues: Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain or Besiktas.

Arguably Barcelona would represent the toughest out of the three, but it's safe to say Chelsea were praying to be drawn against the Turkish outfit.

Unfortunately that was not the case.

Chelsea were handed the hardest possible tie as they were drawn against Barcelona. Ouch.

BARCELONA POST TWEET ABOUT THE TIE

Although playing Chelsea would also not have been the ideal tie for Barcelona, the Spanish giants are still clearly confident going into the last 16.

Directly after drawing the English club, Barcelona quickly posted on Twitter their reaction.

Their tweet read: "We've had some great times at Stamford Bridge, haven't we, @andresiniesta8?", before accompanying the tweet with a picture of Andres Iniesta celebrating the winner against Chelsea in the 2009 Semi-finals.

CHELSEA FANS ARE NOT HAPPY

Understandably, Chelsea fans did not take that tweet well.

Many posted their annoyance about the controversial circumstances which surrounded that particular tie in 2009, which ended with Didier Drogba famously quoting to the cameras that the referee was 'a disgrace'.

But others decided to turn Barcelona's tweet on its head, reminding the Spanish giants of the times that Chelsea have got the better of them.

Cue Fernando Torres...

TWITTER REACTS

IT WAS A MIXED BAG FOR THE OTHER ENGLISH TEAMS

Chelsea got the toughest draw out of the five English sides in the competition, but Tottenham also did not fare well.

Tottenham's reward for finish top of their group was a tie against Juventus, last year's beaten finalists.

However, the other English sides will be happy with their draws, with Liverpool drawing Porto, Man United playing Sevilla and Man City entertaining Basel.

But the tie of the round will undoubtedly be Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain. What a mouth-watering clash that promises to be.

