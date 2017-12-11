Football

Arsenal Europa League.

Arsenal to play Ostersunds and Celtic to face Zenit St Petersburg in Europa League

Today didn't just see the Champions League draw being made. Oh no, it also saw the Europa League draw be made as well.

With Arsenal the only representatives for England in the draw, all eyes were on Arsene Wenger's men and who they got.

Everton were eliminated from the group stages, and all five English teams in the Champions League successfully got out of their groups, meaning they didn't fall down into the Europa League.

And we now know that Arsenal will face Ostersunds and their English manager Graham Potter in the last 32 of the competition.

Monday’s draw paired Wenger’s men with the Swedish side, who former York defender Potter has taken from the fourth division to the top-ranked Allsvenskan in six years.

The 42-year-old has earned comparisons with Roy Hodgson – who himself managed in Scandinavia in his formative years – and this will be his first clash against English opposition.

Arsenal comfortably booked their place in the knockout stages after topping their group, which also consisted of BATE Borisov, FC Cologne, and Red Star Belgrade.

The Gunners started their campaign with a 3-1 home win over the German side, before backing it up with an impressive 4-2 win away in Belarus.

Arsenal FC v BATE Borisov - UEFA Europa League

They then beat Red Star away 1-0, before drawing to them 0-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

Their sole loss of the competition so far came away against Cologne, before they ended the group emphatically by beating BATE 6-0 at home.

After the draw was made, Arsenal's official Twitter account announced the news of who they'd be facing, and as expected, there was some good reactions from the Arsenal faithful.

Elsewhere, the draw also saw Celtic come out against Zenit St Petersburg.

