Published

Over the past few months, West Ham have been out with the old and in with the new, as David Moyes has been appointed to resurrect the London Club. A 1-0 victory against Chelsea on Saturday, surely got the fans excited again…

However, one man who remains absent from the typical back four is January marquee signing, Jose Fonte.

The Portuguese centre half was brought in to West Ham in January earlier this year, with over 500 successful appearances on the Premier League platform. Unfortunately, however, the defender has been plagued with injuries and is yet to prove his worth at the Hammers.

With Fonte becoming the topic of debate, chairman, David O’Sullivan, has made a somewhat shocking claim in regard to the signing of both the Portuguese player and Robert Snodgrass.

“My kids begged me not to sign them,” claimed Sullivan.

There’s hurting someone’s ego, and then there’s that. A tough pill to swallow for any player I’m sure. However, the ex-Saints captain has been quick to respond...

"It's ignorance. I'm not going to say anything. It's not going to change who I am. It's not going to change what I do.

"I'm going to keep being the good professional that I am. I am going to keep working hard to try and help my team-mates and the manager. What has been said has no effect on me or who I am."

A professional take on events from Fonte, however I’m sure sitting on the recovery bench will be even more frustrating now, as he’ll want to prove his worth for the fans and the club come match day.

The 33-year-old is set to return in February, with injuries to his foot have left him side-lined.
Despite Saturday’s at the London Stadium against London rivals, Chelsea – David Moyes’ men still remain with a relegation battle on their hands in a position of 18th in the table.

Can the Scottish tactician, David Moyes, prove the critics wrong with a turnaround at West Ham? Only time will tell.



