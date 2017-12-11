Ric Flair is a legend of the sports entertainment business. A 16-time world champion, The Nature Boy feuded with some of wrestling's most iconic stars during his active in-ring career including Hulk Hogan, Sting, Ricky Steamboat, Lex Lugar, and Dusty Rhodes.

Flair's amazing in-ring skills were accompanied beautifully by his unique gimmick which included his famous 'Woooo' catchphrase as well as his brilliant promos and most importantly, his glamorous robes which he always wore down to the ring before each of his matches.

When you take all of this into account, it's no wonder that one of the two-time WWE Hall of Famer's robes was sold in an auction over the weekend for an unbelievable price. It just goes to show how popular Flair is still with fans today despite not having wrestled for over six years.

According to Darren Rovell of ESPN, the robe, which was also worn and signed by The Nature Boy himself, was auctioned off by Goldin Auctions for a staggering price tag of over $27,000. You can see the robe for yourself in all its glory in the tweet further down in his article.

It's quite the crazy price to pay for such an item, but if you're a collector, you're bound to go to these extreme lengths in order to get such a rare item. No doubt at this time of the year, it would make for an awesome Christmas present for any wrestling fan.

Perhaps now after seeing this bit of news, Flair himself may go routing around his house to see if he can find anything which could be sold for a lot of money in order to make a bit of dollar himself!

Flair was last seen on WWE television when he made a surprise return to congratulate his daughter, Charlotte Flair after she won the SmackDown Women's title from Natalya on a episode of SmackDown last month which took place in The Queen's hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina.

This was also his first appearance for WWE since he was hospitalized during the summer after surgery to remove an obstructive piece of his bowel led to various complications, most seriously kidney failure, necessitating dialysis treatment.

Thankfully, Flair is okay now and hopefully, we'll see him again on our TV screens in the WWE in the near future.

