Most boxing fans are excited for Tyson Fury’s return to the ring.

The British heavyweight has been out of action for more than two years but he’s currently getting back into shape as he plots his return to the ring in 2018.

Fury tested positive for a banned steroid in February 2015 and his UK Anti-Doping hearing resumed today.

There are reports that a verdict could be announced next month.

Yet the Gypsy King isn’t acting like there will be any problems in the hearing. He’s spent the pass few months calling out Anthony Joshua and Tony Bellew and has posted several workout videos on Instagram.

Yet it’s clear, from the photo Ricky Hatton posted last month, that he still has to cut some weight before he can even think about facing Joshua.

Hatton: 'Fury has been first class in training'

Hatton, though, insists fans shouldn’t read into the photo too much, calling it “a little beer gut” in an interview with ESPN.

Hatton has watched Fury during his recent sessions and said the 29-year-old has looked “first class”.

"Tyson's been in the gym the last couple of weeks and it's nice to see knowing that he's had his problems that he's back getting fit and he's getting healthy now. He's looking really good,” Hatton said.

"We put a picture on the internet not so long back. Don't let that picture fool you, that's just a little beer gut.

“If you see his punches and moving it's absolutely first class, he's been in sparring, it's been a real joy to see.

“I think he’s going to shock the world I really do.”

Hatton thinks Fury can beat AJ

Hatton admitted recently that he believes Fury can beat Joshua, and he expanded on this in his ESPN interview.

"Let's have it right, I mean, Tyson is my friend and I think Tyson can come back and if he gets in shape I would love him to fight Anthony because I think he might just…,” he added.

“Styles make fights and with the added weight it might help him because he [already] has a speed advantage and movement advantage and with the added weight he might hit that little bit harder."

It would be stunning if Fury returned to take Joshua’s belts from in his comeback year.

Bring on 2018.

