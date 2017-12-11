New Zealand ended their Rugby Sevens Series drought by defeating Argentina in Cape Town on Sunday.

The All Blacks won their first Sevens tournament since triumphing in Vancouver back in 2016, with a resounding 38-14 victory over the Argentines in the second-leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series.

However, one moment from the encounter has gone viral, and it is a lesson in how not to defend in professional rugby.

Standing at 105kg, Joe Ravouvou is an imposing character to come up against on the field at the best of times, something that was outlined in the match.

The 26-year-old was allowed to glide his way beyond the beleaguered tackles from Argentina players to ease over the line, in one of two tries he scored to help New Zealand to victory, in which he picked up the Man of the Match award for his efforts.

In the clip that can be viewed below, Ravouvou was able to head towards the try line without any real challenges to thwart him in his tracks.

“I am so proud of the way the boys fought back after losing to the Americans in our opening match,” New Zealand skipper Scott Curry said following the full-time hooter.

“Today was a fresh start for us in Cape Town and we helped each other throughout the matches. Our team spirit made a huge difference."

Attentions will soon turn to the third leg of the Rugby Sevens series, which will take place in Sydney, Australia, in January, prior to a fourth leg which will see New Zealand return to Hamiltion at some point later next year, as they aim to preserve their current title win.

“We are now looking forward to the third leg in Sydney during January followed by the fourth in our home town of Hamilton, where the tickets have already been sold out.”

