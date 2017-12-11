Chelsea’s failure to win their Champions League group has cost them.

After finishing second in Group C behind AS Roma, Antonio Conte’s side have been drawn to play against Group D winners Barcelona in the last 16.

This is the first time the two clubs have met in a competitive match since their memorable Champions League semi-final second leg clash at the Camp Nou back in April 2012, when the Blues miraculously booked their place in the final following a pulsating 2-2 draw.

However, they have played each other since then.

In July 2015, Chelsea took on Barcelona in the International Champions Cup - essentially a glorified pre-season friendly - at the FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

This was the first time that Eden Hazard - Chelsea’s equivalent of Lionel Messi, you could say - came up against the Catalan giants.

But what happened in that match?

Hazard scored a ridiculously good goal

Well, Hazard broke the deadlock in the 10th minute with a quite magnificent solo goal.

Watch it here…

World class.

Chelsea won on penalties

Luis Suarez and Sandro Ramirez then scored within 14 second-half minutes to turn the game on its head, but Gary Cahill took the game to a penalty shoot-out with an 85th-minute equaliser.

Chelsea scored all four of their penalties in the shoot-out - through Radamel Falcao, Victor Moses, Ramires and Loic Remy - and subsequently won the match after Alen Halilovic and Gerard Pique both missed.

Video: Hazard's stunning highlights v Barcelona

Hazard, however, was easily the star of the show.

‘Hazard just did a Messi against Barcelona,’ reads the top comment on the YouTube video of his individual highlights from that match, which you can watch here…

What Chelsea fans are tweeting about Hazard

Here’s what Chelsea fans have been tweeting about the prospect of Hazard going head-to-head against Barça…

