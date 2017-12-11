Football

.

Jack Wilshere says Giroud’s lack of starts highlights Arsenal squad strength

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Jack Wilshere believes Arsenal demonstrated their strength in depth against Southampton as substitute Olivier Giroud’s late leveller earned them a 1-1 draw.

The France international headed home with two minutes remaining to cancel out Charlie Austin’s early opener on Sunday.

Giroud has not yet started a Premier League game this campaign – with boss Arsene Wenger preferring club-record signing Alexandre Lacazette up front – but he has made an impressive contribution from the bench, scoring four league goals so far.

And Gunners midfielder Wilshere, who was also a second-half substitute at St Mary’s, insists Giroud’s presence on the bench shows how strong Arsenal’s squad is.

He told Arsenal.com: “I think it shows the depth in our squad. For me, Oli is one of the best strikers in the Premier League when he’s on it and he’s on the bench, so it shows what we’ve got.

“There are a lot of games in December, so I’m sure he’s going to get a start and if he’s coming on and scoring goals, that’s massive for the team and it was an important goal for him.”

Giroud’s goal against Saints took him level with former Norway and Manchester United forward Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the highest-scoring substitute for a single Premier League team, on 17 goals.

FBL-ENG-PR-SOUTHAMPTON-ARSENAL

The 31-year-old Giroud told Arsenal’s official website: “I always try to bring something for the team when I come on the pitch. Today we missed having players in the box, so I tried to bring that.

“It was a good cross from Alexis and I tried to be at the right place at the right time. It’s nice to come back because since the beginning of the second half, we were pushing and pushing. We are pleased with this point because it’s always difficult to play there.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Olivier Giroud
Jack Wilshere
Arsenal
Arsene Wenger
Football

Trending Stories

Duke Johnson paid a wonderful tribute to injured star Ryan Shazier

Duke Johnson paid a wonderful tribute to injured star Ryan Shazier

Roman Reigns reveals if it was more satisfying to beat John Cena or The Undertaker

Roman Reigns reveals if it was more satisfying to beat John Cena or The Undertaker

What Chelsea fans are tweeting about Lionel Messi after drawing Barcelona in the CL

What Chelsea fans are tweeting about Lionel Messi after drawing Barcelona in the CL

Chelsea fans are not happy with the tweet Barcelona posted after CL draw

Chelsea fans are not happy with the tweet Barcelona posted after CL draw

The seven words Jose Mourinho screamed at Ederson during Old Trafford tunnel bust-up

The seven words Jose Mourinho screamed at Ederson during Old Trafford tunnel bust-up

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again