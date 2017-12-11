The Philadelphia Eagles managed to secure their place in the playoffs as well as win the NFC East divisional title on Sunday after a victory against the Los Angeles Rams, but the rest of their season could be up in the air, as well as their Super Bowl hopes.

The Eagles won 43-35 against the Rams yesterday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, improving their record on the season to 11-2, with quarterback Carson Wentz having another good game, completing 23 of his 41 passing attempts for 291 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception.

However, late in the third quarter, his season, as well as Philadelphia's Super Bowl hopes, could be over, as he suffered a nasty knee injury on a play which ultimately ruled him out for the rest of them after heading to the locker room. Backup Nick Foles took his place under center and brought home the win.

According to reports, initial tests didn't definitively show a complete tear of Wentz's ACL, which has given the team confidence that the quarterback's season isn't over. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson later said after the game that Wentz would undergo an MRI exam Monday to evaluate the injury further.

The quarterback himself gave Eagles fans a much-needed update about himself mentally which should give them hope as well for the rest of the regular season as well as the playoffs.

Wentz said on his Twitter account after the game: "NFC East Champs! So proud of the resiliency of this team. Such a special group of men. And I greatly appreciate all the prayers! I know my God is a powerful one with a perfect plan. Time to just lean in to him and trust whatever the circumstances! #Proverbs3:5-6."

Wentz was having an MVP-worthy season for Philadelphia prior to this injury, guiding them towards one of the top seeds in the NFC.

Over the duration of 13 games, the quarterback had completed 60.2% of his passing attempts for 3,296 yards, 33 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions.

If Wentz is done for the year, the team will be forced to turn to Foles for the rest of the season, which will take a major hit on their chances of going on a deep playoff run after a very promising season.

