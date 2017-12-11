After a shock defeat to West Ham on Saturday, Chelsea have awoken to even more concerning news this morning as the Champions League draw decided their fate.

When the Christmas festivities draw to a close, Antonio Conte sees a tough period ahead of him in regard to the fixture list as his men draw Barcelona in the round of 16, this morning.

Chelsea winger, Eden Hazard, claimed he would welcome a clash with Barcelona just last week, however when he sees the other matches to come – he may think otherwise.

The Blues will face the likes of Messi, Suarez and Iniesta at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday February 20th, before making tracks to Manchester for their ‘Super Sunday’ contest, with Manchester United.

For Chelsea fans however, it doesn’t stop here…

With a potential mid-week replay in the FA cup to begin with, then Conte’s men will be making the trip back to Manchester to take on, Manchester City in another Premier league clash. This will be essential if Chelsea are to take their domestic campaign seriously, otherwise the gap widens for the ‘Cityzens’.

The gap between themselves and Guardiola’s side has widened to a shocking 14 points.

With Huddersfield tomorrow night, Chelsea will need to ensure they can pick up maximum points if they are going to scrape up from their loss to the Hammers at the weekend.

“It's a draw. Our reaction must be positive,” Conte said ahead of Huddersfield clash.

“When you are in this stage you must be ready to face every team. In this case we must be ready to face Barcelona.

“When you play against Barcelona you must put 120 per cent at home and away if you want to hope to go to the next round.”

Fans across the globe may worry about the times to come, but it is worth remembering that Chelsea are no strangers to creating Champions League history.

With heroics in the past from Fernando Torres, securing the win over the Catalan giants in 2013, could the world be set for another spectacle from the Blues?

