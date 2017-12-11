2017 has become another tough year to be a Cleveland Browns fan, as the team came so close to picking up their first win of the season on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, only to fall at the final hurdle.

The Browns narrowly lost in overtime 27-21 to the Packers yesterday at FirstEnergy Stadium, blowing a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter to drop to 0-13 on the season. Quarterback Deshone Kizer had the best game of his career so far, as he completed 20 of his 28 passing attempts for 214 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

After the firing during the week of Sashi Brown as executive vice president and de facto general manager, it looked like a new era was about to begin with a big win over Green Bay. Ultimately, it turned out to be the same old Cleveland for Browns fans. One celebrity fan summed up the life of a Browns fan perfectly on Twitter during the game on Sunday.

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James was watching the Browns-Packers game yesterday and provided commentary on parts of the game, urging the Browns late in the game to make one more stop to secure the win, which they did not.

Then, James reacted appropriately with a simple emoji to Kizer throwing arguably the worst interception you'll see this season, as the rookie quarterback threw an off-balanced pass straight up in the air on the first possession of overtime.

The pass was intercepted by Josh Jones, setting up the Packers for a game-winning score. Once the Browns had lost their 13th game this season, James summed up the game for Browns fans in three simple words.

In truth, this was probably the hardest loss for Browns fans to take in this season, as they were so close to victory entering the fourth quarter of the game, only to find themselves with another loss by the end of overtime.

Cleveland plays against the Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, and Pittsburgh Steelers between now and the end of the season, and every single one of these teams has a tough defense to get past, so their best chance of winning a game this year may have just slipped by.