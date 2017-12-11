CROSSOVER STARS

Villas-Boas is by no means the first famous name to contest the Dakar. Several have done so over the years, with outcomes that vary from heroic to disastrous.

Many come from other sports – though strictly speaking Villas-Boas was never a professional sportsman – with French entrants particularly common.

The crossover between rugby and desert rallying is more natural than it might at first seem: both require tremendous physical strength and a willingness to take big hits, be they from opposition players or bumpy terrain. Making use of their experience, French internationals Christian Califano and Philippe Bernat-Salles, who were teammates in the losing World Cup final side of 1999, have both contested the Dakar.

You can see parallels between rallying and downhill skiing, too. Both are high-speed, high-risk pursuits played out on unpredictable terrain, where small surface changes can have dire consequences.

The best example is skier Luc Alphand. The Frenchman specialised in speed events and was the Alpine Ski World Cup winner in 1997. Then, aged 31, he quit competing professionally and switched his attentions to the Dakar.

His first start, in 1998, could easily have been enough to send him back to the slopes for good: Alphand and his co-driver spent two nights lost in the desert and had to be rescued by helicopter, abandoning their car in the dunes.

But he persevered, joined the crack Mitsubishi team, and in 2006 won the event. Either side of this he finished as runner-up, a remarkable three-year run for someone with no prior experience of top-level rallying.

There is an explanation for how he made the switch work. Alphand didn’t take up rallying as a hobby: he applied the same highly professional approach he had to skiing and made it his full-time focus. The Frenchman later explained that both sports required the ability to analyse terrain at high speed, be it snow or sand, and make rapid judgements.

THE LOST SOULS

On the flip side, there have been several famous names whose Dakar exploits Villas-Boas will not want to emulate.

In many cases, they didn’t enter with major expectations. You wouldn’t anticipate a star turn from Prince Albert of Monaco or his sister Princess Caroline, who both contested the 1985 event. Albert drove a Mitsubishi Pajero, while Caroline was co-driver to her husband Stefano Casiraghi in a truck. Both retired following accidents. Albert returned to the rally the following year, but after crashing out in roughly the same spot decided not to push his luck any further.

The most infamous case is that of Mark Thatcher, whose mother Margaret was British Prime Minister between 1979 and 1990. Mark demonstrated how not to prepare for a cross-desert rally – and just how wrong things can go.

Thatcher took up motorsport during the seventies and competed at the Le Mans 24 Hours for the first time in 1980. It was during this event that a sponsor invited him to contest the Paris-Dakar, which had run for the first time two years earlier.

Thatcher’s entry was slated for 1982, giving him almost 18 months to ready himself, but he didn’t exactly make full use of the time.

“I did absolutely no preparation. Nothing," he later wrote. "I did half a day's testing and the day after that we were driving out of the Place de la Concorde in Paris."

Thatcher was tackling the event as navigator of a Peugeot 504, with the experienced and respected Anne-Charlotte Verney handling the driving and her fellow countryman Jacky Garnier working as their on-board mechanic.

They left Paris on New Year's Day 1982, but on day three the crew hit trouble close to the Algeria-Mali border. The Peugeot’s rear axle had broken and they lost sight of their convoy.

This would have been a matter for the event’s organisers, were it not for the fact that Thatcher’s mother was one of the world’s most powerful politicians. The crew’s disappearance soon became front-page news and an exhaustive search effort was launched.

They were eventually found five days later, 31 miles off course. Anne-Charlotte Verney later said she believed they could have survived for just two more days. It’s little surprise that Thatcher was not asked to bring his navigational skills to the event again.