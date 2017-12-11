Tyson Fury's hopes of returning to Heavyweight boxing has taken a blow after the Mancunian failed to show up at a UK Anti-Doping hearing in London on Monday.

Fury, who defeated Wladimir Klitschko in his last bout in November 2015 to become the heavyweight champion of the world.

However, since his victorious night in Dusseldorf over two-years ago, the 29-year-old Fury has had quite the fall from grace.

Fury has been banned from the sport following a failed drugs test, while he has also admitted to using cocaine.

Subsequently, his boxing licence has been withdrawn, and today marked an opportunity for Fury to argue his case to return to the ring after a prolonged absence away.

But he didn't turn up, according to the BBC, which puts his chances of returning to boxing in further doubt.

Instead, the Wythenshawe-native posted a photo of himself on Instagram lip-syncing songs.

Fury had previously told of his confidence that a return to Boxing would be possible, having teased comeback bouts against Anthony Joshua and Tony Bellew in recent weeks.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Fury said: "Yes, hopefully they will do the right thing. I want to get back out there. I know what the outcome should be.

"End of April, early May. I will be ready by that time, fit and strong. The training plan is set up, so I will be ready by then.

"There is a lot of politics involved in boxing, It is not just two fighters getting in the ring and fighting. There is so much to do. One day we would probably both like to get this fight sorted.

"That is all very unimportant to me. Where it is, who it is, what date it is. As long as I get back out there in 2018, I will be happy.

"I am itching to get back in there, and we are well in the planning stages. It is all starting to come together. I want to get four or five fights in next year. I am ready for that amount."

It remains to be seen what will happen now. for Fury and his career

