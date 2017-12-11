Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega just hyped their Wrestle Kingdom 12 match-up in a major way - and professional wrestling fans are loving it.

After concluding his most recent run with WWE a few months ago, in conjunction with touring around the world with his band Fozzy, Chris Jericho is set to make his New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) debut when he takes on Kenny Omega next month at the Tokyo Dome.

For months prior to the match's announcement, Jericho and Omega had been brewing up a rivalry that seemed to be a shoot on social media, with Jericho mocking the idea that Omega could be the best wrestler in the world right now.

Soon after their match at Wrestle Kingdom 12 was announced, it was clear that the entire thing was a work and they were simply building up their bout in January.

Jericho made his first appearance on NJPW TV when a video package of him aired in which he challenged the IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion.

During NJPW's World Tag League Finals show recently, Omega and The Young Bucks defeated Rocky Romero, Sho & Yoh.

After the match another video package from Jericho aired in which "Y2J" congratulated "The Cleaner" on his win and asked if he was ready for their showdown at Wrestle Kingdom.

Jericho noted that the match would determine who the best in the world really is. He also promised to beat the hell out of Omega. After the video package finished and the lights in the arena came back on, Jericho was in the ring and received a huge pop from the crowd.

The former WWE Champion laid waste to Omega and even busted him open, attacking Don Callis as well, before The Young Bucks chased Jericho off with a baseball bat. Jericho got on the mic one final time and said that he'd see Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 12.

You can check out the video and some pictures of the epic angle here:

What are your thoughts on Jericho's NJPW debut by attacking Omega? Do you think his debut should have been halted until Wrestle Kingdom? Or was an attack a great way to build-up Jericho as a character in the new promotion?

