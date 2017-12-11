Ben Simmons is having a brilliant rookie season with the Philadelphia 76ers and performing at a level that nobody expected to see so soon.

He has displayed an outstanding array of skills on the court throughout the campaign and is capable of doing some incredible things on a nightly basis.

But there is one glaring weakness in the Aussie's game that has been clear for everybody to see; his shooting.

The New Orleans Pelicans attempted to use this to their advantage as they came up against the talented youngster in their encounter with the 76ers on Sunday night.

They often backed off the 21-year-old and invited him to shoot the ball as he's not comfortable doing that. He has not made a three-pointer all year and barely attempts any.

Therefore, it was perfectly understandable that the Pelicans stood off him. However, on one particular possession, they only managed to do half the job and completely broke down.

After choosing to play no perimeter defense on Simmons, the Sixers star then somehow had a clear path to the basket with absolutely no resistance from a single New Orleans player and he accepted the gift by throwing down an easy reverse dunk.

It'll arguably be the easiest basket he makes all year and to make matters worse for the home team, it was a three-point game in the fourth quarter when you would expect the defense to be more engaged.

Even one of the league's top rim protectors Anthony Davis didn't react and it was an embarrassing sequence.

As bad as the play was, it won't go down as the worst defensive possession of the season so far, though. That title still belongs to the Phoenix Suns for this shocking lack of effort against the Boston Celtics recently.

Thankfully for the Pelicans, it didn't matter in the end as they came away with a 131-124 win in a high-scoring affair that, quite frankly, featured very little defense from both teams.

Former Sixers guard Jrue Holiday came up big against his old team by posting a game-high 34 points, along with four rebounds and five assists.

He was particularly impressive in the fourth quarter as he poured in 19 of his points in that period and drained five three-pointers.

Rajon Rondo also had a strong night facilitating as he recorded an NBA season-high 18 assists and Holiday credited him for his huge outburst in the fourth.

"My points are (thanks) to him," Holiday said. "Right when he came back in, everything changed for me."

Philly is now on a four-game losing streak and their current road trip doesn't get any easier as they travel to face the Minnesota Timberwolves next.

The Pelicans will host the red-hot Houston Rockets on Monday night.