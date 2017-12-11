Seattle Seahawks star Michael Bennett may have played the entire game during his team's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars this week, but his uncalled for actions during the defeat will put the NFL under immense pressure to suspend him.

During the Seahawks' 30-24 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday at EverBank Field, Bennett got involved in an unnecessary scrum when the Jags were kneeling down to see out the game, diving at center Brandon Linder’s knees at the start of the play.

He then went back again at them from behind as the play concluded, which resulted in Jacksonville's Leonard Fournette going after him.

Both Bennett and Fournette received penalties on this play, which offset each other. It was a cheap shot from a frustrated Bennett near the end of a game that also included Seattle stars Sheldon Richardson getting ejected for throwing a punch, as well as Quinton Jefferson getting ejected on the next play for unnecessary roughness.

For Jefferson as well, he got hit with a beer from the stands as he made his way to the Seahawks' locker room, and tried to jump into the stands to confront the fans but was held back by security. Ultimately, this game got very ugly near the end of regulation.

You can see Bennett's unnecessary hit, as well as Jefferson trying to confront the Jags fans in the two videos below.

As we saw last week with the NFL dealing with Rob Gronkowski's late hit, the league could, and should, give at least a one-game suspension to Bennett for his actions against the Jaguars center, as his actions could have caused avoidable injury. In truth, they have to in order to be consistent.

It's quite a selfish act by Bennett too, as the Seahawks will likely go into their next game in Week 15 against their divisional rivals in the Los Angeles Rams without him. Judging by how the Rams offense has been operating this season, they need the defense as close to full strength as possible.

If it ends up being a two-game suspension, he could miss another key game against the Dallas Cowboys, who will have a fresh returning Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield from his own suspension. Bennett being suspended could mean another two loss on the season, further damaging their chances of making the playoffs this season.

