In partnership with the NFL in the UK

NFL

Michael Bennett.

Michael Bennett could receive suspension for absolutely crazy moment

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Seattle Seahawks star Michael Bennett may have played the entire game during his team's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars this week, but his uncalled for actions during the defeat will put the NFL under immense pressure to suspend him.

During the Seahawks' 30-24 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday at EverBank Field, Bennett got involved in an unnecessary scrum when the Jags were kneeling down to see out the game, diving at center Brandon Linder’s knees at the start of the play.

He then went back again at them from behind as the play concluded, which resulted in Jacksonville's Leonard Fournette going after him.

Both Bennett and Fournette received penalties on this play, which offset each other. It was a cheap shot from a frustrated Bennett near the end of a game that also included Seattle stars Sheldon Richardson getting ejected for throwing a punch, as well as Quinton Jefferson getting ejected on the next play for unnecessary roughness.

For Jefferson as well, he got hit with a beer from the stands as he made his way to the Seahawks' locker room, and tried to jump into the stands to confront the fans but was held back by security. Ultimately, this game got very ugly near the end of regulation.

You can see Bennett's unnecessary hit, as well as Jefferson trying to confront the Jags fans in the two videos below.

As we saw last week with the NFL dealing with Rob Gronkowski's late hit, the league could, and should, give at least a one-game suspension to Bennett for his actions against the Jaguars center, as his actions could have caused avoidable injury. In truth, they have to in order to be consistent.

It's quite a selfish act by Bennett too, as the Seahawks will likely go into their next game in Week 15 against their divisional rivals in the Los Angeles Rams without him. Judging by how the Rams offense has been operating this season, they need the defense as close to full strength as possible.

If it ends up being a two-game suspension, he could miss another key game against the Dallas Cowboys, who will have a fresh returning Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield from his own suspension.  Bennett being suspended could mean another two loss on the season, further damaging their chances of making the playoffs this season.

Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
NFL
Seattle Seahawks
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jimmy Graham

Trending Stories

LeBron James perfectly sums up life as a Browns fan in three simple tweets

LeBron James perfectly sums up life as a Browns fan in three simple tweets

Roman Reigns reveals if it was more satisfying to beat John Cena or The Undertaker

Roman Reigns reveals if it was more satisfying to beat John Cena or The Undertaker

Chelsea fans are not happy with the tweet Barcelona posted after CL draw

Chelsea fans are not happy with the tweet Barcelona posted after CL draw

Chelsea's fixture list after drawing Barcelona in the CL is just brutal

Chelsea's fixture list after drawing Barcelona in the CL is just brutal

Chelsea fans will remember what Lionel Messi said before playing them in 2006

Chelsea fans will remember what Lionel Messi said before playing them in 2006

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again