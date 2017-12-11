For Arsenal, the fate has been decided. Arsene Wenger’s men will be heading to Sweden for a showdown with the side, Östersunds FK, in the Europa League round of 16.

You may be sitting there thinking… who? Well, this is a small side from Sweden, with a stadium capacity of a number shy of 9,000 and a history spanning from 1996. As recent as 2010, the side were competing in the fourth tier of European football.

On twitter today, the social media at Arsenal felt accustomed to reach out to their Europa league rivals – a friendly hello as such. Those of whom at Östersunds FK however, gave fans a giggle with their response.

A classic, witty response from the Swedish side. We all can’t help but rejoice in laughter at some of Arsene Wenger’s funny blunders over his time at Arsenal, and it appears the Swedish feel the same!

This ‘spectacle’ on the fixture list will take place on the 15th February, when the Gunners face the Swedish team at The Emirates. The return fixture, for a capacity of just 8,466, will be played on the 22nd of that month.

For Arsenal fans, it will surely be a scurry for tickets with a much-limited allocation, we would expect.

With all this being said, who manages this team?

Much to the surprise of many, he’s an Englishman. Graham Potter is from Solihull, West MIdlands and previous professional footballer for Stoke City, West Brom and Southampton.

In the past, the world has seen miracles on the football pitch – could this fixture be one of those?One thing that every footballing fan can agree on, is that anything can happen on the night.

Wenger will be looking to take his team on to the quarter finals, with fans still on his back over poor results in the past year.

Could Arsenal do an ‘Arsenal’ and throw it away? Let us know below!

