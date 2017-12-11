In the summer, the New York Knicks decided to give veteran free agent Michael Beasley an opportunity and signed him to a one-year, $2.1 million contract.

Despite being unsure of exactly what role he would play with the franchise, the small forward didn't have to think twice about the chance to feature in the league's biggest market.

The Knicks are now the sixth NBA team that Beasley has represented in his career.

He was coming off a decent year with the Milwaukee Bucks where he played 56 games and made a good contribution as they secured a playoff berth.

But the Bucks decided not to keep him and he has struggled for consistent playing time since arriving in New York.

The 28-year-old is averaging just 15 minutes a night, which sees him rank 10th among all players on the roster and is only a bench contributor at this stage of his career.

Head coach Jeff Hornacek, however, turned to Beasley in their encounter with the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night and chose to give him some valuable time on the floor.

This didn't last long, though, as the nine-year man was a little overexuberant and managed to foul out in just 10 minutes of action.

He became the first Knicks player to do so this season and exited the game with just one point to his name.

This is a difficult thing to do, but it’s not completely rare in the NBA as 59 players have fouled out in 10 minutes or fewer since the 2000-01 season, per SB Nation.

Most players would look to tone down their aggressiveness after a couple of fouls to their name and play smarter, but Beasley didn't.

He somehow managed to rack up three fouls in the span of one minute and 45 seconds.

It may have been silly on his part but it can also be construed as him showing effort which is why he hilariously received a standing ovation from the crowd inside Madison Square Garden.

His departure didn't affect the team too much as they were still able to dispatch the Hawks 111-107.

Once again star player Kristaps Porzingis led them in scoring as he posted 30 points and eight rebounds. Doug McDermott provided a huge contribution off the bench as he put up 23 points.

They needed to bounce back from a shocking loss to the Chicago Bulls in their last outing and are now back to .500 at 13-13 in the Eastern Conference.

The Knicks entertain the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night in their next encounter.