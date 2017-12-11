A pretty epic social media exchange just went down between former WWE United States Champion Rusev and ex-Intercontinental Champ Ryback - and "The Bulgarian Brute" absolutely owned "The Big Guy."

It all started with a social media post by The Usos, who put out a video on Instagram of themselves training with fellow SmackDown Live star Rusev.

Rusev has been hot on Tuesday nights as of late, as his "Rusev Day" gimmick has gotten over and he, along with tag team partner Aiden English, is set to challenge The Usos for the SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles at Clash Of Champions.

In the comments section, former WWE Superstar Ryback took a jab at Rusev by saying that he expected there to be more weight on the bar in which the Bulgarian was doing his lifts. He then proceeded to slam Rusev's new gimmick with the hashtag "#f***RusevDay."

Rusev decided to respond to Ryback's insult by taking a shot below the belt. He claimed that there was nothing but 'all natural workouts' going on where he is, implying that Ryback's ridiculous build may not be just from going hard in the weight room.

When stars such as Ryback, John Cena, The Rock, and many more have builds that seem nearly impossible to achieve by simply hitting the weight room hard everyday, those Superstars are attacked with accusations of using not-so-natural methods such as steroids.

Most recently former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal as been subject to these accusations as his build improved dramatically during his second run with the company.

A weight lifting expert even dedicated an entire video to pointing out physical traits that link Mahal's physique to signs of steroid use.

Nonetheless, it's interesting that Rusev decided to use this approach of smack talk, and it can be speculated that the pair have a legitimate beef with one another - or they are simply engaging in a very ramped up version of friendly trash talk.

