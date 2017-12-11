Boxing

Joseph Parker asked who he rates higher - Deontay Wilder or Anthony Joshua

WBO Heavyweight champion Joseph Parker has stoked the fire for his upcoming potential fight with Anthony Joshua, describing the British boxer's ring presence as "robotic."

Joshua is the current IBF and WBA heavyweight world champion and has never been shy about his ambition to unify the division and hold all four heavyweight world championship belts at the same time.

This puts him on a collision course with the Kiwi boxer, Parker, who is keen to meet Joshua in a fight next year.

Parker told ESPN; "I'd love to fight Joshua, I've said that in the past, I said it two years ago, I think he's a great fighter, a great champion but I feel like I'm a great fighter as well and that I can beat him." 

Perhaps in an attempt to get in his potential opponent's head early, Parker had this to say when asked who he rates higher, Anthony Joshua or current WBC champion Deontay Wilder:

"That's a tough one. They're both very good fighters. Wilder shows a bit more, he can fight going forward and fight going backwards. At the moment, I'm thinking Wilder [is better than Joshua]." 

Parker further elaborated that he believes he spotted a weakness in his rival's repertoire during the Wladamir Klitschko fight, where Joshua was dropped to the canvas for the first time in his professional career.

"Every fighter has a lot of strengths and weakness. I also have a lot of weaknesses I have to work on. He's got a lot of power, he comes forward but he's a little bit robotic and not that illusive," he continued.

Boxing at Wembley Stadium

"We've only seen him dropped once in his professional career and that was by [Wladimir] Klitschko but that showed if you can get to his chin there's obviously a chance you can drop him. He has weaknesses and I can exploit them."

With the latest update regarding the potential fight's negotiations being positive, boxing fans worldwide are salivating over the prospect of a unification fight. Parker himself is relishing the prospect of a unification fight.

Boxing at Manchester Arena

"There's just something special about a unification fight. We haven't had a unified champion for a while, and there's something special about a unification. I have a good feeling about this," the New Zealander added.

"I think the Joshua fight can go ahead early next year when both teams are locked in and happy.

"When we can find a free date, a time in March, then we can definitely make it happen."

