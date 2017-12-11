The Undertaker hardly ever makes a public appearance, let along showing that he's enjoying himself, but "The Deadman" seemed to have made an exception for "The King Of Country" George Straight.

Taker's wife, former WWE Women's Champion Michelle McCool, recently posted a picture on her Instagram account in which she and The Undertaker attended a George Straight concert with some friends. Taker is in the far right side of the picture and is actually smiling as if he's having a great time:

This comes on the heels of news that "The Deadman" is expected to make his return to WWE TV on the special 25th Anniversary Show of Monday Night RAW next month. Taker, along with several other legendary WWE names, are expected to be a part of the show.

The WWE Universe hasn't seen The Undertaker on WWE TV since WrestleMania 33 in which he lost in singles competition at "The Show Of Shows" for the second-ever time in his career to Roman Reigns. For the past several months Reigns has been taking credit for "retiring" The Undertaker.

It should be interesting to see if "The Deadman" returns to confront Reigns for continuously claiming to have retired him.

While it's expected that The Undertaker's in-ring career is, in fact, over due to the way he left his ring attire inside the ring after his match, there has still not been an official word on the matter.

The 25th Anniversary Show for Monday Night RAW will go down on January 22nd, 2018 in a special simulcast event from two different arena in New York. It should be interesting to see what capacity WWE decides to use The Undertaker in upon his appearance.

Nevertheless, whether Taker truly is done inside the ring or not, he has absolutely nothing left to prove as he's already considered to be one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.

What are your thoughts on the photo showing The Undertaker having a great time at the George Straight concert? Do you think it's about time that Taker starts to break kayfabe and enjoy life more openly nowadays? And what are your thoughts on "The Deadman" possibly wrestling another match down the line? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms