Formula 1

.

Valtteri Bottas explains where he must improve in 2018

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Valtteri Bottas has identified his one-lap pace and overall qualifying performance as areas to be improved if he is to pose a bigger challenge to Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton next year.

Hamilton clinched this season's driver's championship back in October and eventually finished 58 points above third-placed Bottas, with Sebastian Vettel sandwiched in between the Mercedes pair.

Bottas acknowledged that starting on pole proved to be a huge advantage in 2017 and accepted it was a key factor in the championship.

"His strength was the qualifying," he said, per GP Update.

"He did some really good qualifying performances and most of the time started the race from pole position and [the race is] always different [from pole]."

Lewis Hamilton out-qualified Bottas 13-7 during their first season together at Mercedes, with the Brit amassing 11 poles in total compared to the Finn's four.

Bottas conceded: "I think for me I need to focus on my qualifying, and also some of the races that I struggled with the race pace."

Upon Nico Rosberg's retirement after last season, Bottas was handed the second Mercedes driving seat, after an impressive couple of years at Williams.

F1 Grand Prix of Russia

This translated to early success as Bottas contended with Hamilton and Vettel in the early part of the season. 

However as the season wore on, the gap in form between Bottas and the other contenders began to show and his title credentials faded away.

"The last few races of the season I could really learn a lot and improve a lot, so I need more consistency with my results and then it's possible to fight with him.

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

"I think as a driver I've definitely learned a lot and felt that sometimes I had quite a hard lesson.I really struggled some races with the car and with my driving, and had to work on many of the issues and learn from those and get better. 

"So I think our of all the seasons I've had in Formula 1 this is the one [in which] I've learned the most."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Nico Rosberg
Valterri Bottas
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
Formula 1

Trending Stories

Watch: Michael Bennett set for suspension after crazy moment vs Jaguars

Watch: Michael Bennett set for suspension after crazy moment vs Jaguars

WWE has huge plans for Daniel Bryan even if he isn't medically cleared [CSS]

WWE has huge plans for Daniel Bryan even if he isn't medically cleared [CSS]

Chelsea's fixture list after drawing Barcelona in the CL is just brutal

Chelsea's fixture list after drawing Barcelona in the CL is just brutal

Chelsea fans will remember what Lionel Messi said before playing them in 2006

Chelsea fans will remember what Lionel Messi said before playing them in 2006

What happened the first and only time Eden Hazard played against Barcelona

What happened the first and only time Eden Hazard played against Barcelona

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again