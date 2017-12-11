Vasyl Lomachenko retained his WBO world super-featherweight title before a sellout crowd of 5,102 on Saturday night at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City as he forced Guillermo Rigondeaux to retire after the sixth round of their fight with a hand injury.

Following the Cuban's retirement, the Ukrainian has now had his last four opponents retire before the fight was over (Miguel Marriaga, Jason Sosa, and Nicholas Walters), and he now has an incredible professional record of 10 wins and one loss after 11 fights, including 8 KOs.

When you watch the footage from the fight at the weekend, it's easy to see why he's becoming one of the must-watch fighters in the boxing world today.

The 29-year-old dismantled Rigondeaux in the middle of the ring, who moved up two weight divisions for the bout, with all three judges having the 37-year-old behind when he retired.

After the fight, Lomachenko said: "Maybe I should change my second name, now my name is 'No Mas Chenko," but he also did reflect on the challenge the Cuban took on by moving up two weight classes for the fight.

The Ukrainian said: "This is not his weight so it's not a big win for me. But he's a good fighter. He's got great skills. I adjusted to his style, low blows and all."

As you can see in the video below, Lomachenko was a different class to Rigondeaux on the night in the middle of the ring, introducing him to The Matrix. There are many people that believe the 29-year-old is the greatest fighter since Muhammad Ali and this video makes it easy to see why.

It was supposed to be a battle between two of the world's elite pound-for-pound fighters, but in truth, The Matrix was just in a different league compared to The Jackal. Rigondeaux had fought just three rounds in the past two years, with Lomachenko toyed with him from the start.

Rigondeaux said the pain in his hand got a lot worse in the third round, but even before the injury, he didn't appear to have much in replies to Lomachenko.

According to CompuBox punch statistics, the Ukrainian landed 55 of 339 punches (16 percent) while the Cuban connected with only 15 of 178 (8 percent) with him never landing more than three punches in a round. Vasyl Lomachenko was simply incredible.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms