You'd struggle to find a single, satisfied Liverpool fan at Anfield after Sunday's Merseyside derby.

Although the Reds maintained their yawning unbeaten streak over Everton, they were unable to wrap up three points in spite of dominating their local rivals. There was a mutual bewilderment and anger when the final whistle confirmed a 1-1 scoreline.

Mohamed Salah had given Liverpool the lead with his latest moment of magic, only for Wayne Rooney to spoil the party with an equalising penalty in the 77th minute.

It's fair to say the penalty came in controversial circumstances, though, with Dominic Calvin-Lewin seemingly going to ground easily under challenge from Dejan Lovren.

Liverpool fans and Jurgen Klopp alike were certainly baffled by the awarding but Jamie Carragher, for all his allegiances to the club, had to admit that he agreed with Craig Pawson.

During Sky Sports' 'Super Sunday' coverage, the club legend expounded: "What is Lovren doing? People can say it was soft but that doesn’t mean it’s not a penalty.

"Why is Lovren running at such pace when the ball is going to the corner? It’s a penalty, I have no doubt - it was a really stupid thing to do.”

That's not to mention Carragher's reaction when Lovren appealed to the officials after the match, tweeting: "Get back in the dressing Lovren 100% pen." Ouch.

So, it's fair to say the Sky Sports pundit is pretty convinced it was a penalty.

And, rather remarkably, Carragher only went and ran into Calvert-Lewin just a day after the Merseyside and couldn't help taking to Twitter.

Seemingly in a clothes shop, the ex-Liverpool man posed for a photo with the Everton forward with the brilliant caption: "I’ve changed my mind! Just bumped into @CalvertLewin14 even he said he dived!!!!!!"

Take a look at the tweet, here:

Did Calvert-Lewin really say that, though? Of course not and Carragher had a superb follow-up message to boot.

The 39-year-old penned: "He didn’t to be fair as I didn’t give him a chance to speak after telling him & Tom Davies they were jammy B******s!!!!!"

Sensational.

As Carragher eloquently phrased, Everton certainly rode their luck on Sunday but Sam Allardyce will look upon the result as a very important point for the Toffees.

Meanwhile with Liverpool, controversial decisions aside, they will now almost certainly settle for a place in the top four this season and even that won't be straight forward.

