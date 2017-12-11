Manchester City beat Manchester United 2-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday - but that has been far from the headline.

The blue half of Manchester looked a cut above Jose Mourinho's men and the 2-1 scoreline actually flattered the home side.

The 'Cityzens' are now eleven points clear of their neighbours in second place and their form has been so blistering that fifth-placed Arsenal are closer to the relegation zone than they are to City.

Needless to say, City were jubilant are securing a victory over their local rivals and main title rivals and celebrated as such after the final whistle.

And, on the strength of that, it's needless to say that United did not take their celebrations well.

Plenty of rumours have circulated about the clash in the tunnel after the game between the two sides, many of which talk about Mikel Arteta ending up with a cut on his face and Jose Mourinho drenched in milk.

However, the BBC's lead football writer, Simon Stone, was in attendance at Old Trafford and after seeing the antics that unfolded, he told BBC 5 Live what happened.

Take a look at the video below to see what really ticked Mourinho off and how Guardiola reacted:

So, according to the BBC, this is what really went down:

The incident started when Mourinho responded to what he perceived to be over the top celebrations.

The row took place outside the visitors' dressing room, the door to which was open. It was noisy but lasted no more than two minutes.

A one-pint milk carton - which had been left in the City dressing room for tea and coffee - was thrown at Mourinho. The United manager did not get splattered but a member of his staff was.

After the row, the Portuguese went into the referees' room, which is opposite the visitors' dressing room, and then to the tunnel to do his post-match interviews.

Players from both sides were talking to each other normally after they had got changed.

Wow - it certainly lived up to a derby didn't it!? Man United will have to wait until April 7 to get revenge on their rivals, but City could have the title sewn up by then if they keep up their current pace.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms