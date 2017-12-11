The potential of seeing a WWE star play the role of 'Sister Abigail' has been a topic of discussion for some time now amongst WWE fans, however, we've yet to see anything come to fruition.

For those who don't know, 'Sister Abigail' is a character who has yet to be seen by the WWE Universe, and she is responsible for Bray Wyatt's view on the world as well as his supernatural capabilities.

Her appearance was briefly teased for Tables Ladders and Chairs, and was expected to be nothing more than Bray Wyatt's alter ego, however, the match never took place due to Wyatt contracting a viral illness.

There has been speculation that a star from WWE NXT could be called-up to play the role of the character, but that remains nothing more than pure speculation at this point. It turns out that WWE has actually contemplated making 'Sister Abigail' an actual on-screen character before.

Former WWE writer Tom Casiello was recently a guest on The Agenda Podcast, and answered several questions about the women's revolution.

During the interview, Casiello revealed that a pitch was made to have former Divas Champion Kaitlyn play the role of 'Sister Abigail.'

Kaitlyn was a very successful in-ring competitor during her time with WWE, holding the Divas Title for 153 days before dropping it to AJ Lee. After losing the strap Kaitlyn continued to work for WWE for about six more months before terminating her contract.

The pitch to have Kaitlyn join The Wyatt Family reportedly came after her Divas Title loss to Lee. It seems that today WWE creative has put Sister Abigail on the back-burner, as Wyatt currently feuds with "Woken" Matt Hardy.

Hardy and Wyatt are now locked into a rivalry in which they use their respective mind game capabilities to try and get the better of one another. If WWE wants to make this a long-term feud this could possibly lead to a match between the pair at WrestleMania.

What are your thoughts on Kaitlyn possibly having played the 'Sister Abigail' character on WWE TV? Do you think it would've been a better option than having her be Bray Wyatt's alter ego? Or should the character opportunity be seized by a talent in NXT? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms