Matt Hardy's famed "Broken" gimmick has finally found its way to the WWE, and fans are absolutely loving it.

During his time with IMPACT Wrestling, Matt developed the "Broken" gimmick that he shared with his brother Jeff, who's alter ego using the gimmick is referred to as "Brother Nero."

The gimmick took the professional wrestling world by storm, and due to Hardy's contract with IMPACT Wrestling at the time, he was allowed to use it for other indie appearances.

Hardy almost never broke character with his "Broken" gimmick, however, after he decided to leave IMPACT Wrestling a legal battle broke out between him and the promotion over the gimmick's rights of use.

Matt and Jeff would sign with WWE and revert back to their old Hardy Boyz characters, but that didn't stop Matt from battling it out with IMPACT in the court room for his gimmick's rights.

After some management changes and almost a year of disputes, IMPACT finally budged on letting Matt take the "Broken Universe" to WWE. Instead of being "Broken," however, Matt now needs to use the term "Woken." He is still able to use his same accent, mannerisms, and catchphrases.

For the longest time professional wrestling fans have suggested that a feud between "Woken" Matt and Bray Wyatt would be extremely interesting, and that's exactly what WWE is doing right now. "Woken" Matt made his WWE TV debut a week ago in a video promo with Bray Wyatt.

Per a report form Cageside Seats, there are rumors of doing a gimmick match between "Woken" Matt and Bray Wyatt and the Wyatt Family compound.

There is a bit of history behind this, as shortly after Matt and Jeff's "Final Deletion" angle on IMPACT, WWE produced a similar segment with The Wyatt Family and The New Day at the Wyatt Family Compound.

It would be interesting to see how the pair collide and exchange in a war-of-words in Wyatt's own backyard.

It would be interesting to see how the pair collide and exchange in a war-of-words in Wyatt's own backyard.

