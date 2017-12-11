Jose Mourinho is undoubtedly still reeling from the devastating derby defeat Man United suffered at the hands of Manchester City at the weekend.

The 2-1 loss leaves the Red Devils 11 points behind their blue neighbours and, not only was it an uninspiring defeat, but they didn't cover themselves in glory after either.

Mourinho is said to have confronted Pep Guardiola's men for their over-the-top celebrations after the game and a bust-up ensued.

The United boss conceded after the game that the title race may well be over and with his team looking second best throughout proceedings on Sunday, it's hard to argue with him.

Many fans and pundits alike have criticised Mourinho for the way he sets up his side when they face members of the top six, but victories over Arsenal and Spurs - the former away from home - on top of a point against Liverpool suggest he generally gets his tactics right.

However, Mourinho essentially conceded his side could not out-play City before the game even started and that too many was completely unacceptable.

One man who was also criticised for the way he set up his team during his reign at Old Trafford was Louis Van Gaal.

Speaking after the Manchester derby, the Dutchman claimed that Mourinho's brand of football is 'far more boring' than his was at the club.

"I would rather watch City play than United," Van Gaal said. "You need quality in a squad and it's clear City have a better squad. If you ask me how did I do at United, I will say it was my best year ever, given the circumstances I was working under.

"We played football that was quite alright. But it's not football that is appreciated in England. And yet, right now, looking at United, I have to conclude Mourinho is not being criticised while it's far more boring football.

"What United produce now is defensive football. I always played attacking football. The proof is that the opposition were always parking the bus. They don’t do that now because Jose Mourinho plays so defensive."

Does Van Gaal have a point? Paul Pogba may have made some difference to Mourinho's plans, but the result may have been the same.



