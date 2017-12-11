After back-to-back wins over former UFC featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo, current 145-pound title-holder Max Holloway has essentially solidified himself as the ultimate force in the division.

Holloway captured the UFC featherweight title by finishing Aldo in their initial match-up at UFC 212 this past June. "Blessed" finished "Scarface" in the third round of that bout via TKO in his own backyard of Brazil.

For a moment Holloway was prepared to make his first title defense against former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar, however, an injury forced "The Answer" off of the card. Aldo would step in and take the bout against Holloway instead.

Aldo was unsuccessful in his second attempt to beat the Hawaiian champ, falling yet again in the third round via TKO. After the contest Holloway stated that he's ready to take on any and all comers, and UFC President Dana White recently confirmed that Edgar is still first in line for a shot at the belt.

Edgar was a guest earlier today (Mon. December 11, 2017) on The MMA Hour and discussed his pending match-up with Holloway. After his injury, Edgar revealed that he's aiming for a March or April return to fight for the strap (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“He said we’re just figuring out - this is after this weekend’s fight - we’re just waiting to see what’s next,” Edgar explained on Monday’s episode of The MMA Hour.

“I think March or April sounds good, so one of those dates I imagine we’ll set it up.”

Edgar gave props to Holloway for improving time and time again in each of his fights, and stated that the Hawaiian champ is, in fact, "all he's cracked up to be":

“I think he’s all that he’s cracked up to be and the fact that he’s so young and keeps getting better every fight is scary almost,” Edgar said.

“But that also motivates me. I still feel like I’m at the top of my game.

"Max is the future, but I’m still here, I’m the present and I want to get this title shot and get what’s mine and become a two-weight champion. That’s been my goal since I came down to ‘45.”

What are your thoughts on Edgar wanting to return around March or April to face off against Max Holloway for the UFC featherweight title? Do you think Edgar is still first in line for a crack at "The Blessed One's" throne? Or has someone else passed up the ex-lightweight champion on the wait list? Let us know your thoughts on the matter in the comments section below!

