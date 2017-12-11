This past weekend UFC featherweight Brian Ortega continued his rampage throughout the division by taking out one of its most prominent stars.

Ortega is currently undefeated in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career, and that's due in large part to his ridiculous skills on the ground thanks to his black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. In his past four fights before this weekend, Ortega was able to pull out last-minute finishes in the third round.

His finish streak continued this past Saturday night against Cub Swanson in the main event of UFC Fight Night Fresno. Ortega held his own with "Killer Cub" on the feet, before clinching up with the veteran and pulling guard for a deep guillotine choke.

Swanson was caught so deep in the choke that he had no other choice but to tap out. In the post-fight press conference, Swanson opened up on getting caught inside the choke and detailed how extremely uncomfortable it was.

He claimed that he felt like he was going to die because the choke was so deep (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“I felt like I was going to die,” Swanson said at the post fight news conference.

“It was tight right away,” Swanson said. “He had like a lock, you know? And then I was fighting him and kind of shaking him, and he only had like one hand.

"I grabbed his arm and his wrist and I felt OK. And then he grabbed his hand and I felt like I could still pull out, and then he readjusted.

"I felt his legs get a little higher on my body. And then it crushed my head, and then its like, I just flared up. I panicked.”

“That was one of my best performances,” Swanson said, “until getting caught.”

Swanson was previously on quite a roll before the loss, as he had a four-fight win streak since suffering his last loss against current division champ Max Holloway back in 2015.

If he wants another crack at the belt before deciding to walk away, he's going to need to put up another impressive string of victories.

