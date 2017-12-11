The dust is still settling from a frantic and frankly pulsating Manchester derby which saw Man City defeat Man United in their own backyard, Old Trafford.

Pep Guardiola's troops emerged as 2-1 victors over Jose Mourinho's men, but the fracas that followed that match got everybody talking.

Mourinho is said to have confronted the blue half of Manchester when they were celebrating too exuberantly in the away dressing room after the game.

He was met by an angry response - with goalkeeper Ederson at the centre of the rebuttal - and things escalated quickly.

One of the signs of disrespect that was said to have incensed Mourinho was the use of confetti in City's dressing room.

Now, confetti is normally reserved for cup final victories or winning league titles, so was City insinuating that by beating United, they had won the league?

Either way, it was a strange and, quite possibly, unprecedented thing to do.

Social media king and injured left-back Benjamin Mendy decided to address the elephant in the room on Twitter on Monday and sent a fantastic tweet. Take a look below:

You have to believe Mendy has his tongue firmly in his cheek there and he knows exactly why there was confetti in the visitors dressing room. It seems City were that confident they would win!

Mourinho seemed to blame the referee after the defeat, but did acknowledge City are a good side,

“I think they are a very good team, they are lucky, they have decisions in their favour,” Mourinho said. “My first reaction is that I feel sorry for Michael Oliver. The referee is a human being and he tried his best. He was very committed to have a good match, which I think he had, but made one mistake, which was a crucial mistake.”

Guardiola, on the other hand, made it perfectly clear why his Man City side were victorious.

“We won because we were better in every department,” Guardiola said. “Last season it was the same – we won here and it [for Mourinho] was the referee. Today as well. Yesterday he spoke about the referee. We are an honest team. When a team has the courage to have 65 to 70 or 75% ball-possession it is because it wants to try to play and that is what we have done. We are clear, we are open and we want to attack.

