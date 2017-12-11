WWE

Jinder Mahal and Brock Lesnar.

Jinder Mahal on finding out his match with Brock Lesnar was off

Earlier this year it was expected that then-WWE Champion Jinder Mahal would be taking on Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, however, that match never came to fruition.

Last month's Survivor Series pay-per-view (PPV) was angled around a RAW vs. SmackDown Live feud that would see each brand's champions taking on the other's. As a part of this, SmackDown Live's WWE Champion would have to take on Monday Night RAW's Universal Champion.

The WWE Champion initially was Jinder Mahal, and he would be slated to take on Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Unfortunately for "The Modern Day Maharaja," he would go on to lose his WWE Title and his opportunity at slaying "The Beast."

Mahal lost the WWE Title during a SmackDown Live taping in Manchester, England in the midst of WWE's European tour. Styles would then go on to fight Lesnar at Survivor Series, but was defeated after putting up a heck of a fight.

Recently Mahal did an interview with Wrestling Inc. to talk about a variety of professional wrestling topics, and was asked about losing out on the opportunity to fight Lesnar. Mahal revealed that he found out about everything the same night in Manchester that he'd lose the title (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"I found the day of, when we got to Manchester. To be honest, I was a little disappointed, I was looking forward to that match.

"But I know that match is going to happen sometime in the future, and it is up to me to make sure that it happens. And I'm going to make sure that it happens.

"Either; as I said earlier, there are two ways you can take it.

"You can either say you're going to make it happen, or write and do whatever it takes to get there, or you can pour out, boohoo, and blame someone else.

"But what is meant to be, was meant to be, it will be. And I'm going to make sure that it becomes."

What are your thoughts on Mahal's comments regarding how he found out his Survivor Series match against Brock Lesnar was cancelled? How did you feel when you found out the match had been scratched? Did you enjoy AJ Styles as a replacement even more?



