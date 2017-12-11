For the past month, not one week has gone by without a current English cricketer's name appearing in the spotlight of every news outlet in the country, with none of the headlines discussing their brilliance on the field.

Iconic batsmen and former skipper of his national side Michael Vaughan, has become the latest legend of the game to voice his opinions on the state of the current crop of England players.

Vaughan revealed that he believes this unprofessionalism has stemmed from back in his days in the team and it is something that needs to be eliminated from the English mentality for the sake of the game.

"If you could say that cricketers look after themselves better... yes in terms of physicality, and yes they train better, but do they drink as much as we used to? Yes. And that has to change," Vaughan said, per The Mirror.

The former player turned pundit went on to discuss how the present England squad, who he admits are not entirely to blame, can move forward and regain the trust of the country.

“If you look at the game before my time and through my time playing, we did drink a lot - 'As soon as the game finishes, we get stuck in'. It is time that we stopped talking about what we did as if that was great, because it wasn’t.

“We were unprofessional for the majority of our playing days. We went out too much and I do think cricket has to look at itself and ask ‘Do we want to keep going down that road?’

"The perception of this England side is that they drink and party too much. There’s only one way to deal with it – don’t do it. They’re going to have to spend a long time now as a team trying to earn back the trust of the supporters."

Vaughan's suggested solution to sort out the 'one or two bad eggs in the group who act like students when they go out' is a simple one for head coach Trevor Bayliss.

He continued: "I do think the punishments need to be stronger now. If Trevor Bayliss thinks that he has got to get rid of a few people. then that is what he has got to do."

The 2005 Ashes hero doesn't believe England are in dire straits like many are portraying them to be, as the damage the few in camp have caused is still repairable with improved on-field performances.

Joe Root's men head into next week's third Test 2-0 down and must avoid defeat to have any chance of retaining the Ashes.

