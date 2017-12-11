Football

Toni Kroos.

Toni Kroos settles the debate on who was the best player out of Scholes, Lampard & Gerrard

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The debate about England's golden generation seems eternal. Not only how did they not win anything, but who was the better players?

The most obvious questions has tended to be who is better: Steven Gerrard or Frank Lampard?

The two legends would ultimately squeeze Paul Scholes out and cause the Manchester United icon to prematurely retire from international football in his early thirties.

But was that really the right decision by then-boss, Sven Goran-Eriksson?

While Gerrard and Lampard may not have meshed together as well as every England fan would have hoped, there's no denying that they, along with Scholes, are true legends of the English game.

They have all won the Champions League and between them own 286 caps.

But who was better? One man qualified to say is Real Madrid and Germany midfielder Toni Kroos.

Most professionals will avoid answering direct questions like this, but as you can see from Kroos' Twitter Q&A, he had no problem pointing out who the better player was.

England Football Training & Press Conferences

All three men work for BT Sport as pundits from time to time now and recently engaged in a debate as to why the 'golden generation' failed to live up to expectations.

Scholes' former teammate, Rio Ferdinand, insists some of the domestic rivalries in the squad didn't help.

Ferdinand explained: “It was down to the obsession with winning. I didn’t want to see Frank have an edge on me. I didn’t want to speak to him about anything he’d be able to take away to facilitate his team winning.

“When I was with England with Stevie, when we were battling for the Premier League, I didn’t want to sit around him and be around him because I just didn’t want to hear about what Liverpool were doing.”

Now that Kroos - a man that has won three of the last four Champions League trophies and a World Cup - has spoken, can anyone argue with that opinion?

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Frank Lampard
Football

Trending Stories

Watch: Michael Bennett set for suspension after crazy moment vs Jaguars

Watch: Michael Bennett set for suspension after crazy moment vs Jaguars

The Undertaker made a rare public appearance outside WWE over the weekend

The Undertaker made a rare public appearance outside WWE over the weekend

Didier Drogba explains Chelsea's surprising approach to stopping Lionel Messi in 2012

Didier Drogba explains Chelsea's surprising approach to stopping Lionel Messi in 2012

Watch: The Lionel Messi highlights that blew away Jose Mourinho's Chelsea in 2006

Watch: The Lionel Messi highlights that blew away Jose Mourinho's Chelsea in 2006

What Lukaku really did in the tunnel after Man City game shows he truly lost it [MEN]

What Lukaku really did in the tunnel after Man City game shows he truly lost it [MEN]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again