The debate about England's golden generation seems eternal. Not only how did they not win anything, but who was the better players?

The most obvious questions has tended to be who is better: Steven Gerrard or Frank Lampard?

The two legends would ultimately squeeze Paul Scholes out and cause the Manchester United icon to prematurely retire from international football in his early thirties.

But was that really the right decision by then-boss, Sven Goran-Eriksson?

While Gerrard and Lampard may not have meshed together as well as every England fan would have hoped, there's no denying that they, along with Scholes, are true legends of the English game.

They have all won the Champions League and between them own 286 caps.

But who was better? One man qualified to say is Real Madrid and Germany midfielder Toni Kroos.

Most professionals will avoid answering direct questions like this, but as you can see from Kroos' Twitter Q&A, he had no problem pointing out who the better player was.

All three men work for BT Sport as pundits from time to time now and recently engaged in a debate as to why the 'golden generation' failed to live up to expectations.

Scholes' former teammate, Rio Ferdinand, insists some of the domestic rivalries in the squad didn't help.

Ferdinand explained: “It was down to the obsession with winning. I didn’t want to see Frank have an edge on me. I didn’t want to speak to him about anything he’d be able to take away to facilitate his team winning.

“When I was with England with Stevie, when we were battling for the Premier League, I didn’t want to sit around him and be around him because I just didn’t want to hear about what Liverpool were doing.”

Now that Kroos - a man that has won three of the last four Champions League trophies and a World Cup - has spoken, can anyone argue with that opinion?

