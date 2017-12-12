Since Kevin Garnett retired from the NBA, he has stayed around the game.

In addition to hosting his popular "Area 21" show on TNT, Garnett has also coached and mentored a few young players around the league, including Milwaukee Bucks center Thon Maker.

The future Hall of Famer averaged 17.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 blocks over 1,462 career games spanning 21 seasons. Therefore, he has a lot to offer in terms of experience and pure knowledge of the game.

Naturally, his name has come up when hypothesizing about head coaching situations. His fiery personality and intensity would presumably be an asset on the sidelines somewhere.

But, Garnett made it clear that if he re-enters the NBA, it will be in the front office.

He even has a job in mind, but it comes with a catch.

In a recent interview with Shlomo Sprung of Awful Announcing, Garnett revealed that he would like to be part of an ownership group that buys the Minnesota Timberwolves.

But, current owner Glen Taylor couldn't be part of the franchise if Garnett was involved.

"I don't want to be partners with Glen [Taylor], and I wouldn't want to be partners with Glen in Minnesota," Garnett said. "I would love to be part of a group that buys him out and kind of removes him and go forward."

Garnett hasn't seen eye-to-eye with Taylor since the death of coach and team president Flip Saunders in 2015. KG felt as though the organization didn't do enough to honor Saunders, as they decided to show a short video to commemorate his life.

“How do you put a time limit on something like that?” Garnett told the Associated Press in April of this year. “And then, too, I thought he wasn’t celebrated the proper way. You have high school banners, you have (expletive) hockey banners (hanging in the rafters). You couldn’t put a Flip banner in Target Center, some place that we helped build? … We established that market. I helped grow that with him. You can’t put him in the (rafters)?"

He continued, “So I just had problems with how they were shoving this down all of our throats. The young guys, they weren’t invested enough to really understand what was going on. I chose to be mute, to be professional and keep all the negative energy down. There was a bigger message I wanted to tell, but I supported it and just kept my mouth shut.”

Garnett was reportedly also upset that Taylor fired general manager Milt Newton and coach Sam Mitchell, who was a close friend of his.

Then, tension clearly arose from a buyout at the end of his second stint with the T-Wolves before he decided to retire. But, Garnett still made it clear that the organization and the city has a special place in his heart.

“I choose to let the Timberwolves focus on what they’re focused on and I’m focused on what I’m focused on,” Garnett said at the time. “I still live in Minny. I still got love for Minny. You know what it is. I’m still a Timberwolf until I die, as I am a Celtic. And that’s what it is.”

If Garnett becomes an owner in Minnesota or elsewhere down the road, it will be extremely exciting to watch him manage and lead his franchise.