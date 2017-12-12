There's no denying that DeMarcus Cousins is one of the NBA's best all-around players.

Heading into Monday night's game against the Houston Rockets, the New Orleans Pelicans center was averaging 26.2 points, 12.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.6 steals in 35.6 minutes per contest. In many ways, he has even proven to be more valuable than Anthony Davis, who was formerly regarded as the clear face of the franchise before Boogie arrived midway through last season.

Per usual, Cousins turned in a dominant performance in the wild, high-scoring affair on Monday, posting 24 points, 14 boards, eight assists and a steal over 33 minutes in a 130-123 regulation loss. However, he also accumulated one stat that didn't show up in the box score: another technical foul.

The one knock on Cousins is that he's hot-headed and can get himself and his team into trouble if he starts jawing with officials or opponents. After getting fouled by Trevor Ariza in the second quarter, Cousins pushed him after the whistle, prompting the ref to punish him with the tech.

It was Cousins' ninth of the season, which leads the NBA. Shockingly, it was his 115th-career technical foul, which is 31 more than any other player since the start of the 2010-2011 campaign (Cousins' rookie year).

Russell Westbrook is next on the list with 84. Therefore, there is a gigantic margin, which is a testament to how much more trouble Cousins has gotten himself into.

This came exactly one week after Boogie and Kevin Durant were tossed for arguing with each other mid-game.

Then, just days later, Cousins got into it with Sacramento Kings' big man Zach Randolph.

He might have met his match in that one, as Randolph didn't back down, getting right back in his grill.

Last season, Cousins had 17 technical fouls as a member of the Sacramento Kings and Pelicans. Shockingly, he picked up his 16th in his 50th game of the season, which meant that he received a one-game suspension after his 17th. He would have continued to receive one-game suspensions for every technical over the remainder of the season if he couldn't contain himself.

Rasheed Wallace holds the NBA record with 52 technical fouls in the 2000-2001 campaign.

While Cousins won't ever get close to that number due to the new rules in place, his quick temper might end up hindering the success of the Pelicans, who hold a 14-14 record in a stacked Western Conference.

At this pace, Cousins might find himself in the same situation that he was in last year when it comes to racking up the t's.