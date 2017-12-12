After winning his first NBA title as a member of the Golden State Warriors last season, 37-year-old forward Matt Barnes decided to announce his retirement on Instagram on Monday.

Regarded as a tough, scrappy player off the court, Barnes played for 10 different NBA franchises over his 15-year career (the Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Warriors, Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Kings again and Warriors again).

He also had a number of off-court issues with the law, most notably involving five-time NBA champion and former New York Knicks coach Derek Fisher, who was dating Barnes' ex-wife at the time.

Over 929 career games, Barnes averaged 8.2 points on 43.6 percent shooting, including a 33.5 percent mark from three-point range, along with 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 23.6 minutes. Over 12 playoff appearances for the Warriors last season, Barnes played a minimal role, averaging 0.8 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 5.1 minutes per game.

His caption on Instagram read:

"Had a cool 15yr run!! Traveled the world met alota cool people, some will be brothers for the rest of my life! BUT NOW.... You telling me I can dress like this for business meetings & make more money off the court than I made ON?? & spend more time with my kids??!!Ha... MEEEEE the one that wasn't suppose to be s--- & ended up making it!! Let's Do it! Love me or HATE ME, I DID IT MY WAY!"

Therefore, while he made it clear that he was thankful for his time in the league, he also took a second to call out the haters who doubted him.

Although he clearly ran into issues on and off the court throughout his NBA career, Barnes is apparently looking to make his post-basketball life more positive and meaningful.

Per ESPN, Barnes has been running a foundation that raises money for cancer patients. Specifically, he has been working with UCLA (his alma mater) to establish a scholarship fund for cancer survivors who wish to attend college.

Although he's walking away from the NBA, Barnes should be able to thrive off of his career earnings if he saved and invested it wisely. Via Spotrac, Barnes earned $31,371,352 in salary over the course of his career.

That might not mean much to a modern-day NBA player, but for the rest of us, that's a significant amount of cash. Hopefully Barnes can stay out of trouble and make his post-basketball days memorable for all of the right reasons.