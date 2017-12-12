The Manchester derby certainly provided it's fair share of drama on Sunday, just ask Jose Mourinho.

The Special One was at the heart of a remarkable tunnel bust-up sparked by Manchester City celebrations that were deemed excessive. No matter how loud the music and how abundant the confetti, though, things went too far.

City fought their way to victory at Old Trafford, using set pieces as an unlikely modus operandi to rid United of their impeccable home record.

Two mistakes from Romelu Lukaku accommodated goals from David Silva and Nicolas Otamendi, either side of Marcus Rashford's fine equaliser.

Furthermore, Mourinho was left bitterly frustrated when his Red Devils blew the chance to level the scoreline as Ederson produced an astonishing double save.

Cue the tunnel drama.

Reports claim that Mourinho had milk and water thrown his direction, that the Manchester United manager was involved in a fiery confrontation with Ederson and even needed police officers outside the dressing room.

Mikel Arteta was left sheepishly covering his forehead in training on Monday, having sustained a cut from the fracas and an incensed Lukaku was even trying to raid the City dressing room by climbing over his colleagues.

In all the madness, though, there has been little mentioned about Zlatan Ibrahimovic. If you'd want a United player having your back as punches are thrown in the tunnel, you'd probably call upon the Swede.

Well, it seems one City staff member very nearly pulled Ibrahimovic into the drama by making a rather bold comment towards him, according to Marca.

They bravely declared: "Ibra, you talk a lot but you move so little."

Furthermore, the same report suggests that this very comment sparked the original 20 person scuffle that later became an issue of over-celebration.

Quite how that quip went down with the man himself isn't known but it's hard to see Ibrahimovic simply brushing it off.

The FA have opened an investigation on the matter with the exact chronology still unclear. Michael Oliver wasn't present went things spilled over, with the fracas not mentioned in his match report.

Ibrahimovic certainly wasn't at the races on Sunday and neither were United with the Red Devils now facing an uphill struggle to hunt down their noisy neighbours.

That being said, it seems City can't pick on Zlatan and get away with it. Period.

