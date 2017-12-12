Official online NBA destination in the UK

Rockets top Pelicans in shootout; Warriors win again; Bulls stun Celtics

Bulls (6-20) 108; Celtics (23-6) 85

The Bulls won their third-straight game since Nikola Mirotic (24/8/0) made his season debut. Bobby Portis (23/4/1) turned in a solid performance off the bench as Chicago went 12-for-29 (41.4 percent) from three-point range and stifled the Celtics, who were playing without Kyrie Irving (quad). Al Horford (15/4/5) led Boston in scoring, but the Celtics were outscored 80-56 over the final three quarters of the game. Uncharacteristically, Boston shot just 39.8 percent and went 10-of-40 (25.0 percent) from beyond the arc in the loss.

Rockets (21-4) 130; Pelicans (14-14) 123

In one of the most entertaining and high-scoring games of the season so far, the Pelicans went 18-of-33 from three-point range and started off going an absurd 16-for-22 from deep. However, Houston was able to surge back, going 17-of-45 from three. The Rockets led 78-76 at halftime and both teams were on fire offensively throughout. Jrue Holiday (37/4/5), E’Twuan Moore (36/3/3) and DeMarcus Cousins (24/14/8) combined for an astounding 97 points on 37-of-58 shooting, including 12-of-18 from three-point range for the Pelicans while Rajon Rondo (13/12/12) posted a triple-double.

James Harden (26/17/6) and Chris Paul (20/9/6) dominated for Houston while Clint Capela (28/8/0) went 13-of-14 from the floor in a monster performance for the Rockets. Eric Gordon (27/2/1) went 5-of-6 from three off the bench for Houston.

Heat (13-13) 107; Grizzlies (8-19) 82

The Heat had a wildly-efficient offensive showing, going 56.1 percent from the field and 14-of-27 (51.9 percent) from three-point range in the road win. Goran Dragic (19/5/5) led Miami in scoring, but seven different players had double-digit points. Memphis went just 38.9 percent from the floor and just 8-of-29 (29.6 percent) from three in an embarrassing offensive display. Marc Gasol (19/6/2) led the Grizzlies in the scoring column.

Hornets (10-16) 116; Thunder (12-14) 103

The Thunder suffered yet another bewildering loss despite a strong performance by Russell Westbrook (30/4/7) and Paul George (20/5/1). Oklahoma City went 24-for-25 from the free throw line, but couldn’t find their groove, going just 9-for-26 from three-point range. The Hornets pulled far ahead in the third quarter when they outscored the Thunder 40-22. All five Charlotte starters scored over 14 points in the road win and Dwight Howard (23/7/1) continued his resurgent campaign, going 9-of-13 from the floor.

Warriors (22-6) 111; Trail Blazers (13-13) 104

Despite an admirable effort by Damian Lillard (39/4/2), the Blazers lost their fifth-straight game while the Warriors won their seventh-straight. Without both Steph Curry (knee) and Draymond Green (shoulder), Kevin Durant (28/9/5) and Klay Thompson (24/3/3) led Golden State to the convincing victory despite a late surge by Portland. The Warriors went 55.0 percent shooting including 10-of-20 (50.0 percent) from three and also had 26 assists compared to just 14 by the Blazers.

Clippers (10-15) 96; Raptors (17-8) 91

Los Angeles picked up a much-needed win. Montrezl Harrell (17/4/0) and Lou Williams (17/5/5) led the Clippers in scoring off the bench while DeAndre Jordan (14/17/4) posted a double-double. LA outscored Toronto 26-17 in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback. Kyle Lowry (14/3/5) and DeMar DeRozan (17/5/8) combined to go just 9-of-26 from the floor and despite a huge performance by Jonas Valanciunas (23/15/0), who went 8-of-10 shooting, the Raptors couldn’t get the job done, snapping their six-game win streak.

Topics:
NBA
Houston Rockets
Southwest Division
Western Conference
Boston Celtics
Atlantic Division
Eastern Conference
Chicago Bulls
Central Division
Portland Trail Blazers
Northwest Division
Miami Heat
Southeast Division
New Orleans Pelicans
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Charlotte Hornets

