Rockets top Pelicans in shootout; Warriors win again; Bulls stun Celtics

Bulls (6-20) 108; Celtics (23-6) 85

The Bulls won their third-straight game since Nikola Mirotic (24/8/0) made his season debut. Bobby Portis (23/4/1) turned in a solid performance off the bench as Chicago went 12-for-29 (41.4 percent) from three-point range and stifled the Celtics, who were playing without Kyrie Irving (quad). Al Horford (15/4/5) led Boston in scoring, but the Celtics were outscored 80-56 over the final three quarters of the game. Uncharacteristically, Boston shot just 39.8 percent and went 10-of-40 (25.0 percent) from beyond the arc in the loss.

Rockets (21-4) 130; Pelicans (14-14) 123

In one of the most entertaining and high-scoring games of the season so far, the Pelicans went 18-of-33 from three-point range and started off going an absurd 16-for-22 from deep. However, Houston was able to surge back, going 17-of-45 from three. The Rockets led 78-76 at halftime and both teams were on fire offensively throughout. Jrue Holiday (37/4/5), E’Twuan Moore (36/3/3) and DeMarcus Cousins (24/14/8) combined for an astounding 97 points on 37-of-58 shooting, including 12-of-18 from three-point range for the Pelicans while Rajon Rondo (13/12/12) posted a triple-double.

James Harden (26/17/6) and Chris Paul (20/9/6) dominated for Houston while Clint Capela (28/8/0) went 13-of-14 from the floor in a monster performance for the Rockets. Eric Gordon (27/2/1) went 5-of-6 from three off the bench for Houston.

Heat (13-13) 107; Grizzlies (8-19) 82

The Heat had a wildly-efficient offensive showing, going 56.1 percent from the field and 14-of-27 (51.9 percent) from three-point range in the road win. Goran Dragic (19/5/5) led Miami in scoring, but seven different players had double-digit points. Memphis went just 38.9 percent from the floor and just 8-of-29 (29.6 percent) from three in an embarrassing offensive display. Marc Gasol (19/6/2) led the Grizzlies in the scoring column.

Hornets (10-16) 116; Thunder (12-14) 103

The Thunder suffered yet another bewildering loss despite a strong performance by Russell Westbrook (30/4/7) and Paul George (20/5/1). Oklahoma City went 24-for-25 from the free throw line, but couldn’t find their groove, going just 9-for-26 from three-point range. The Hornets pulled far ahead in the third quarter when they outscored the Thunder 40-22. All five Charlotte starters scored over 14 points in the road win and Dwight Howard (23/7/1) continued his resurgent campaign, going 9-of-13 from the floor.

Warriors (22-6) 111; Trail Blazers (13-13) 104

Despite an admirable effort by Damian Lillard (39/4/2), the Blazers lost their fifth-straight game while the Warriors won their seventh-straight. Without both Steph Curry (knee) and Draymond Green (shoulder), Kevin Durant (28/9/5) and Klay Thompson (24/3/3) led Golden State to the convincing victory despite a late surge by Portland. The Warriors went 55.0 percent shooting including 10-of-20 (50.0 percent) from three and also had 26 assists compared to just 14 by the Blazers.

Clippers (10-15) 96; Raptors (17-8) 91

Los Angeles picked up a much-needed win. Montrezl Harrell (17/4/0) and Lou Williams (17/5/5) led the Clippers in scoring off the bench while DeAndre Jordan (14/17/4) posted a double-double. LA outscored Toronto 26-17 in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback. Kyle Lowry (14/3/5) and DeMar DeRozan (17/5/8) combined to go just 9-of-26 from the floor and despite a huge performance by Jonas Valanciunas (23/15/0), who went 8-of-10 shooting, the Raptors couldn’t get the job done, snapping their six-game win streak.