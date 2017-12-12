Everyone is talking about the bust-up between Man United and Man City after the Manchester derby on Sunday.

City came away with a 2-1 win at Old Trafford to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to eleven points and leave Jose Mourinho doubting whether his Red Devils are in the title race or not.

Since City's famous 6-1 victory six years ago at the Theatre of Dreams, they have won five, drawn one and lost just once in seven Premier League matches on United's patch. Pretty incredible, right?

However, with United finally returning to prominence under Mourinho after blander times under David Moyes and Louis van Gaal, this victory seemed to mean more to Pep Guardiola's men than usual.

City angered United with their over-the-top celebrations after the final whistle with their loud music and chanting spilling out into the tunnel.

However, Arsenal legend and now pundit, Ian Wright, wrote for The Sun detailing how Mourinho should have handled the situation differently.

The Special One is said to have begun berating City and, in particular, their goalkeeper, Ederson. Wright believes he should have used the celebrations as motivation.

"George Graham always told us to be gracious in victory, and gracious in defeat," Wright wrote. "But bursting in and complaining isn’t the way to deal with it. For me, Jose should have let it go at the time, but kept it firmly stored in the memory bank.

"I would have expected him to march angrily up to his own players and to tell them to listen carefully to the crowing from the City lads – and to make sure it never happened again.

"I would also have got someone to stand outside the City dressing room to record the music and celebrations, and played it the next time the teams meet. And then I would have told the United players to go out there and shut them up."

Wright also recalled how he has witnessed first hand how tempers can flare at Old Trafford, but this Manchester rivalry is very different.

"I had one or two bust-ups in the tunnel up there, including one right old ding-dong with Steve Bruce at half time. But that was usually down to a sense of grievance, or frustration at events on the pitch. This is something totally different."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms