West Indies batsman Sunil Ambris continued his unlucky introduction to international cricket on Tuesday.

The 24-year old cricketer made his Test debut this month, but it has not gone how he would have hoped. Far from it in fact.

Having been dismissed because of a hit wicket twice in his first three Test innings, Ambris faced only six deliveries in the fourth-innings of the second Test on Tuesday when the situation got even worse.

New Zealand paceman Neil Wagner hit Ambris on the wrist, forcing him to retire injured on just five runs.

Medical tests afterwards revealed that Ambris had suffered a fractured ulna, one of the two main bones in the forearm, according to a team spokesman.

Good news, however, is that it will not require surgical intervention.

The injury pulls Ambris out of the remainder of the second Test, where West Indies are facing a heavy defeat. It also means he is out of the one-day internationals against the Black Caps beginning next week.

On Sunday, Ambris became the first player to be dismissed due to a hit wicket in consecutive Tests, dismissed for two runs having stepped on his stumps while attempting to negotiate a short ball from Trent Boult.

Ambris put himself in history for the wrong reasons during the tourists' first innings against New Zealand in Wellington, becoming the first batsman in the history of Test cricket to be out due to a hit wicket for a golden duck on a Test debut.

His second Test innings in Wellington were also full of emotions.

He faced two balls from Boult without scoring, before launching the fourth ball he faced in international cricket over the fine leg fence for a maximum, albeit courtesy of a top-edge, joining an exclusive club in the process.

Ambris' retirement on Tuesday came as the Windies suffered another Test defeat. New Zealand have recorded a convincing 240-run win to wrap up their two-match Test series 2-0.

A series to forget for West Indies and for Ambris.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms