Vasyl Lomachenko won what was expected to be the battle of the very best at Madison Square Garden on Saturday evening.

Cuban Guillermo Rigondeaux quit on his stool after taking a steady beating for six rounds.

Rigondeaux, who was expected to put up the challenge Lomachenko needs, pointed an injury to his left hand as the reason for his retirement.

Although Lomachenko takes nothing away from Rigondeaux, he took the opportunity to remind him that words should never be bigger than actions.

Loma retweeted what Rigo posted two months ago, and it now looks really awkward for the defeated boxer.

The Cuban stated he will fire back and won't quit like other opponents "Hi-Tech" has faced.

But, Rigondeaux failed to deliver, and he became the fourth consecutive Lomachenko opponent to retire during a bout.

As both fighters had won two Olympic gold medals each, the boxing world expected a different scenario, but Rigondeaux’s fate is just the latest proof of the brilliance of the WBO super-featherweight boss.

After the one-sided beating, Vasyl Lomachenko claimed he always suspected his opponend would quit.

“Nothing he did surprised me,” Lomachenko told the media afterwards

“Nothing at all, not even the finish. I didn’t expect him to do more in the ring, and from the press conference beforehand, I was waiting for him to say ‘No Mas’.

“After the third round I knew it would not go the distance. I had felt his style, I knew what he could do. It was over.”

The Ukrainian refused to take too much credit for the win, when asked if he should now be regarded as the Fighter of the Year.

“No!” he answered.

“They’re not big wins. Maybe they’re big wins for the fans but not for me. Rigondeaux should not have been fighting in this weight class, it’s not his size. So it wasn’t a big win for me.”

"El Chacal" brought back memories of Roberto Duran, who turned his back to Sugar Ray Leonard and quit in 1980. But Rigondeaux`s promoter, Dino Duva of Roc Nation, claims it was an injury that made his fighter retire.

“The left hand has been looked at and we can confirm it is damaged,” explained Duva.

“We don’t know yet what happened or if it’s broken but we will let the media know once he has been checked by the hospital.”

Rigondeaux himself claimed the same thing immediately after the fight.

“I lost because I injured my hand and I could no longer throw it.”

The Cuban confessed that Lomachenko was “very technical, very quick, and very explosive.”

By the end of sixth round, when Rigondeaux quit, he was behind on all three scorecards 59-54 (twice) and 60-53 as a proof of Loma's complete dominance.

