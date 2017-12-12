Eddie Hearn delivers perfect verdict on Tyson Fury's recent training videos

Just in case 2018 didn't look exciting enough for heavyweight boxing, it seems Tyson Fury is more serious than ever about his return to the ring.

Anthony Joshua had already instilled newfound love in boxing's premier division with wins over Wladimir Klitschko and Carlos Takam, but 2018 could see popularity and pay-per-view figures shoot through the roof.

Fight fans have the rematch of David Haye and Tony Bellew too look forward to, Joshua's mission to snatch Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker's belts as well as the aforementioned Fury's comeback.

The 29-year-old hasn't stepped between the ropes in over two years during that famous night in Dusseldorf against Klitschko. That run of absence looks set to end anytime soon, though.

Fury is already beginning to whip himself back into fitness and the 'Gyspy King' will be hoping for a favourable end to his UKAD hearing, even if things have started rather shakily.

Given his time out of the ring, it's widely accepted that he will work his way through warm-up bouts with the likes of Shannon Briggs, David Price and even Bellew.

However, the end goal remains Joshua and that means negotiations with his ever-chirpy promoter Eddie Hearn.

The 38-year-old was speaking at the press conference of Katie Taylor's fight with Jessica McCaskill and made some rather interesting observations on Fury's training videos.

An interviewer from BoxingSocial asked whether Hearn had seen this clips, to which he responded: "Yes but they're only 30 seconds long!

"You don't know if half of that is him [pretends to sleep]. He's never going to look like he hasn't got good movement but training is doing more than 30 seconds on the pad sticks.

"It's more about intense training, sprints and long run - you know, we haven't seen any of that.

"But, I believe his heads in the game. If he can get the decision from UKAD, go in front of the board, then he can come back in 2018 and we can make the big fight."

Ah, the constraints of Instagram, hey Eddie?

On a serious note, though, Hearn has a point but Fury can't show fans every moment of his comeback training and it's apparent that the 'Gyspy King' isn't mucking about.

As long as Fury can keeping shedding the stones and channel that expert movement for which his videos have been praised, then 2018 could see the fight that everybody wants. Bring it on.

