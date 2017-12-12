Rugby Union

Alivereti Raka.

Alivereti Raka produces a moment of magic as Clermont humiliate Saracens

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Defending champions Saracens were handed a record home European defeat by Clermont Auvergne in their rearranged game on Monday.

Winger Alivereti Raka scored a hat-trick and was above everyone on the night. With 168 metres made, nine defenders beaten, and three tries scored, the Fijian was too hot for Saracens to handle.

After the break, when Saracens were trying to get back in the game, Raka produced the moment of the match to kill off any drama.

Receiving the ball with apparently little on, he proceeded to beat four men on a stunning 60-metre run before finding Van der Merwe with a superb pass for Clermont's fourth try.

See the incredible run further down this article.

Given Saracens' status at the start of the season as the best side in Europe, losing to Clermont comes as a surprise for many.

Saracens were without injured England forward duo Maro Itoje and Billy Vunipola - Itoje suffering from a broken jaw, while Vunipola recovering from a knee injury.

Clermont's Damian Penaud - the 21-year-old son of former France international Alain - made the initial break for the first try before Fofana attracted three defenders and executed a simple scissors for Raka to shrug off a tackle and race over.

For the second try, it was Fofana who made the first incision, and when the ball came left, Raka again showed his power to finish from close range.

Saracens v ASM Clermont Auvergne - Champions Cup

And, the Fijian winger had a 25-minute hat-trick when Parra was sent through a gap at the base of a line-out and dummied Alex Goode before sending Raka striding over.

Parra converted all three and Saracens - chasing a third straight European crown - were facing humiliation.

A 14-46 defeat to Clermont extends Saracens' negative record run to six consecutive defeats.

The match was called off on Sunday for health and safety reasons following several inches of snow in north London.

Mark McCall, Saracens' director of rugby, insisted the postponement of the game was not to blame for his side's performance.

"We felt good as a group before the game, so the postponement wasn't really relevant," he admitted.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
England Rugby
Saracens
France Rugby
Clermont Auvergne
Rugby Union

Trending Stories

Carson Wentz speaks for first time after potential season-ending injury

Carson Wentz speaks for first time after potential season-ending injury

WATCH: WWE Live crowd goes absolutely nuts for Woken Matt Hardy on RAW

WATCH: WWE Live crowd goes absolutely nuts for Woken Matt Hardy on RAW

What Man City coach said to Zlatan to start Manchester derby tunnel bust-up [Marca]

What Man City coach said to Zlatan to start Manchester derby tunnel bust-up [Marca]

Cristiano Ronaldo says he's the best player ever - Barcelona have responded

Cristiano Ronaldo says he's the best player ever - Barcelona have responded

Video shows how Guardiola's tactics completely outsmarted Mourinho in Manchester derby

Video shows how Guardiola's tactics completely outsmarted Mourinho in Manchester derby

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Rugby Union Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again