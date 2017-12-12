LeBron James isn't exactly one of the oldest players in the league today, but judging by the fact he's managed to achieve all there is to win as an NBA player, many thought he might decide to either slow down to prolong his career or stop playing completely.

He's a three-time NBA champion, three-time Finals MVP, four-time NBA MVP, a 13-time NBA All-Star, and so much more. Even with his age, there are many teams around the league that would gladly have him on their roster.

The forward is averaging 37.3 minutes for the Cleveland Cavaliers so far this season, averaging 28.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 8.7 assists. He isn't slowing down, and he has helped his team so far climb to second in the Eastern Conference.

On the latest "Road Trippin'" podcast with Cleveland Cavaliers teammates Channing Frye and Dwyane Wade, James reflected on this and expressed why he's still playing so much on the court as he gets older.

The Cavaliers star admitted that while his place in NBA history as one of the greatest to ever play the game is secure, he continues to keep on playing so that those coming after him know how to best approach the game.

James said, according to The Score: "I could stop right now and be one of the greatest to ever play the game. I could stop right now. Like seriously. I could drop this podcast right now, fly home, be with my family, be one of the greatest to ever play. I owe it to the people to keep going. I owe it to the person that finally he's able to understand the game of basketball. I owe it to that kid. I just do.

"Until I can't do it no more, I owe it to that kid to keep teaching him this is the way the game should be played. It should be played with love, passion, commitment for your teammates, put the time in for yourself, and everything else, who cares.

"Everybody gets so caught up in wins and losses, and obviously this is the business of winning. I get it. I'm all about winning. I cannot not win. It drives me crazy. But at the end of the day, the commitment to the game, the passion for the game, the love for the game, and the commitment to excellence, not only for yourself, but for your teammates, will create that culture.

James has nothing left to prove in his career, yet he continues to play the best basketball he's ever played, and he will continue to do so when the Cavaliers play against the Atlanta Hawks later today.